Read Across America – With Flat Stanley – at La Crescenta  Elementary School

By Ruth SOWBY

A bulletin board fell on Stanley Lambchop in the middle of the night. Now Stanley is only half an inch thick! But then amazing things happened. Stanley got rolled up, mailed and flown like a kite. He may be flat, but he’s also a hero.

So began the Flat Stanley travel theme for students who visited the library at La Crescenta Elementary School March 3-7.

On March 4 school librarian Carol Mulder had Michelle Pon’s third grade class transfixed as she described Flat Stanley’s world-wide adventures.

Pon elaborated, “This is very immersive. It gets the children excited to read.”

Mulder, dressed as Flat Stanley’s favorite postman, collected drawings the children made of themselves – sort of “flat” versions of themselves. Mulder also helped some of the more enthusiastic children check out library books. Others looked for Flat Stanley replicas around the main library room that was decorated with travel posters. Children who came from other countries were especially excited to see their countries represented in a poster.

“Oh, it’s my place!” one child exclaimed.

Providing many of the library’s decorations this year was the Archer Rivas Foundation by Archer Travel Services, Inc.

The entire month of March is National Reading Month.