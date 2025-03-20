Read Across America – With Flat Stanley – at La Crescenta  Elementary School

To celebrate the Read Across America program, La Crescenta Elementary School has invited each grade to spend a morning in the school library. This year’s theme is traveling with Flat Stanley, a character created by author Jeff Brown.   
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

A bulletin board fell on Stanley Lambchop in the middle of the night. Now Stanley is only half an inch thick! But then amazing things happened. Stanley got rolled up, mailed and flown like a kite. He may be flat, but he’s also a hero.

So began the Flat Stanley travel theme for students who visited the library at La Crescenta Elementary School March 3-7.  

On March 4 school librarian Carol Mulder had Michelle Pon’s third grade class transfixed as she described Flat Stanley’s world-wide adventures.  

Pon elaborated, “This is very immersive. It gets the children excited to read.”

La Crescenta Elementary School librarian Carole Mulder, dressed as Flat Stanley’s favorite postman, holds a child”s “flat” self portrait representing the figure of Flat Stanley. Mulder will put the children’s “flat” drawings on a Thank You banner outside the library.   

Mulder, dressed as Flat Stanley’s favorite postman, collected drawings the children made of themselves – sort of “flat” versions of themselves. Mulder also helped some of the more enthusiastic children check out library books. Others looked for Flat Stanley replicas around the main library room that was decorated with travel posters. Children who came from other countries were especially excited to see their countries represented in a poster.  

Michelle Pon encourages her third grade students to raise their hands if they have a question about Flat Stanley’s travels. 

“Oh, it’s my place!” one child exclaimed. 

Providing many of the library’s decorations this year was the Archer Rivas Foundation by Archer Travel Services, Inc. 

The entire month of March is National Reading Month.   

La Crescenta Elementary School librarian Carole Mulder shows off the week’s reading theme, traveling with Flat Stanley. 

