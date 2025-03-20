“One For My Baby” Coming to El Portal Theatre 

All Roads Theatre Company’s (ARTCO’s) 2025 season kicks off with the world premiere musical “One For My Baby.”

Broadway stars Lana Gordon (“Hadestown,” “Chicago”) and Luba Mason (“Jekyll and Hyde,” “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying”) lead a cast of 28 performers supported by a 12-piece big band in the musical that will be presented for nine performances, March 14 – 23, on the Debbie Reynolds Main Stage at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood. Parking is available on streets surrounding the theatre.

Scott Thompson, co-founding artistic director of All Roads Theatre Company and director and choreographer for “One For My Baby,” said: “It is thrilling after our smash hit 2024 production of ‘Mack & Mabel’ to bring Los Angeles audiences a spectacular new world premiere musical with an all-star cast, high-octane choreography and a beautiful story told through some the greatest songs of the 20th century.”

“One For My Baby” is a tale of lust, heartbreak, greed and redemption.

Performances for “One For My Baby” are on March 14, March 15, March 20, March 21 and March 22 at 8 p.m. and at 3 p.m. on March 15, March 16, March 22 and March 23.

Tickets for “One For My Baby” range in price from $42 – $135. A special gala performance will be held only on Saturday, March 15 at 8 p.m. for $175, which includes a party and champagne with the cast. For tickets and more information, call the El Portal Theatre Box Office at (818) 508-4200 or buy online at www.elportaltheatre.com.