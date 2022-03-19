BREAKING: Air 5 Crashed Near San Gabriel Reservoir

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter Air 5 has crashed near the San Gabriel Dam with five people onboard, according to a LASD spokeswoman.

The crash occurred at near mile marker 21.7 and was called into the San Dimas LASD office at 4:58 p.m. this afternoon.

All five people have been transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition as of yet.

Air 5, as seen in the above file photo, is often called for search and rescue operations in the Angeles National Forest near Crescenta Valley.

Check back with Crescenta Valley Weekly for more information as this story develops.