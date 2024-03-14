Kids Invited to Career Exploration Fair

Before setting off on a career path, CV Park invites local youth to its inaugural career exploration day.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Crescenta Valley Park will be hosting its first ever Career Exploration Fair on March 16.

“We will be offering information on different types of careers,” said Della Razjouyan, recreation services supervisor, County of Los Angeles Dept. of Parks and Recreation/CV Park.

Razjouyan added many times kids are guided to traditional careers; what she wants to do at Saturday’s event is show kids they have endless opportunities that can suit them. She hopes exposure to various careers will better guide them, whether or not they go to college.

The day will also feature a summer camp meeting. Since the pandemic, the park’s summer program has been limited. Saturday’s meeting will reintroduce families to the structured summer camps they featured prior to COVID. Registration dates for camps at CV Park are from March 26 to May 3; however, those who attend the March 16 meeting will be given priority registration.

Camps are offered for children ages 6 to 11 and although all ages are welcome to the career event the booths will be geared toward 7 to 17-year-old kids. The summer camp will focus on ESTEAM (environmental, science, technology, engineering, art and math).

The Career Exploration Fair will also feature a diverse group of mentors including an industrial designer, yoga instructor, artist and aviators.

Opening up career possibilities is important, and personal, to Razjouyan.

“As someone who graduated with a minor in sustainability, I never thought I would end up working in the field I am now. I also didn’t know what this career entailed or that it even existed before becoming a supervisor of multiple parks and recreation centers. I had originally thought that I would be a doctor or a clinical lab scientist even though my passion was in writing and environmental affairs,” she said.

She had been on a science path but changed to liberal arts with a minor in sustainability then fell in love with a career she never knew she would have.

“I was wondering why careers like this weren’t showcased the way they should have been to children at a younger age,” she said.

She started thinking about what she could do to bring attention to kids on a variety of careers.

“They can learn the specifics of different fields and job titles they have never heard before,” she added.

She believes every child can grow up and change the world.

“Every single career in this world fits the purpose to create a positive change,” she said.

There are a lot of events happening at CV Park including an Earth Day event on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We want to show families in our community the importance of sustainability and how each and every one of us plays a role in keeping our planet green and beautiful,” she added.

Razjouyan is still working on Earth Day activities but has planned a plant swap where people can bring in their plants, or cuttings of their plants, and share with others. There will be no charge, just even trades. She is also working on some type of compost educational event. There will also be arts and crafts for kids, and food vendors on-site.

Crescenta Valley Park is located at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. The Career Exploration Fair is on March 16 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting for Camps is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On March 28 CV Park is hosting a Nowruz (Persian New Year) celebration with crafts, dancing, music and refreshments from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests can celebrate a spring jubilee with an egg hunt, crafts, snacks and games.