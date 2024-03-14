Burbank Phil Plays ‘Symphonic Favorites’ In Free Concert March 16 at Lanterman

Join the Burbank Philharmonic Orchestra on March 16 at Lanterman Auditorium in La Cañada for an evening of world-class orchestral music featuring cellist Shengyu Meng, winner of the orchestra’s Hennings-Fischer Young Artist Competition, playing Dvorak’s “Cello Concerto in B Minor Op. 104” and Elise Fukuda, the 2024 Discovery Conductor, conducting “Scene No. 1” from Swan Lake Suite by Tchaikovsky. All other selections, including Stravinsky’s 1919 “The Firebird” suite will be conducted by Maestro Michael Stanley.

The Burbank Philharmonic is a professional orchestra whose mission is to promote classical music by providing free concerts to the community.

“Many people don’t realize we are a professional orchestra because our concerts are free,” said Music Director Michael Stanley. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy orchestral music regardless of ability to pay and that is why our concerts are free. But we are a fully professional orchestra made up of Los Angeles’ finest symphony and studio musicians.”

As part of its educational mission, the orchestra sponsors the Hennings-Fischer Young Artist Competition and the Discovery Conductor Project.

The Hennings-Fischer Young Artist Competition is celebrating its 23rd year as one of the nation’s preeminent solo competitions, annually attracting an exceptional pool of applicants.

“This year’s participants were among the most talented we’ve ever seen in the competition,” said Maestro Stanley.

The performers are supported and nurtured by the judges to achieve their highest artistic level, which they display in the final round of the competition.

Finalist Robert Feng said, “The support and encouragement from the judges for each artist was palpable. This competition was a great opportunity for all of us to shine and show our greatest strengths as artists!”

The 2024 Hennings-Fischer winners were Jason Moon, violin, and Lily Smith, soprano.

The Burbank Philharmonic’s Discovery Conductor Project offers a rare opportunity for talented high school students to study conducting while working with a professional orchestra.

“The Project’s goal is to identify and support talented student musicians interested in making the leap from performer to conductor,” said Maestro Stanley. “It’s inspiring to witness the growth and passion of these young musicians as they step into that musical leadership role.”

This year’s Discovery Conductor is Elise Fukuda, a junior at Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts in downtown Los Angeles.

For more information about the Burbank Philharmonic Orchestra and its programs, visit www.burbankphilharmonic.org.

By Rebecca Newcomer, Burbank Philharmonic Orchestra Administrator