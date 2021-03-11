Worker at Local Pharmacy Gets Shout Out

By Mary O’KEEFE

Fran Fletcher has worked at CVS for 14-and-a-half years.

“I am one of the younger ones,” Fletcher said of her years at the pharmacy.

She works at the CVS on Verdugo Boulevard in Montrose. She said people stay at the job for a long time.

“It’s a nice place to work, a good working environment and we are a good team,” she said.

CVW received a call from a reader who wanted to highlight a woman who works at the local CVS Pharmacy. He thought she needed to be recognized for her because she has always been so helpful to her customers but also kind and had a positive attitude.

In addition to a being a good place to work, Fletcher said that CVS offers good benefits as well, which has been especially helpful during these stressful times.

She has seen a lot of things while at CVS but nothing prepared her for COVID-19.

CVS remained open throughout the pandemic.

“[Management] put up Plexiglass [to protect] the cashiers,” she said.

The employees were also offered the COVID-19 vaccine, which Fletcher accepted.

“My arm was a little sore,” she said, but after the vaccine, “I feel invincible, and much more relaxed.”

She said she thinks getting the vaccine is a socially responsible thing to do and hopes people feel comfortable and confident enough to get the vaccine.

Several CVS Pharmacy stores are offering vaccinations including some in Glendale, Burbank, Eagle Rock, Pasadena and the pharmacy inside Target in La Cañada Flintridge, according to the CVS website.

Available time slots fill up quickly.

Fletcher thinks eventually the Montrose location will be administering the vaccine but the store is in the middle of a remodeling project. Among the projects is the installation of several self-serve checkout stations, but Fletcher said she will still be at the store.

“I enjoy helping people,” she said. “If I see someone with a question I can go to them and help them.”

Fletcher has noticed a difference in the customers who enter the store since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and as it continued.

“Everybody is so stressed out,” she said. “I just tell them to relax and that things will be better soon. Keep wearing the mask and eventually we won’t have to.”

Fletcher knows every aisle of the store and where every item can be found. It is important to CVS to keep that personal contact between workers and their customers, she added.

She said that as the pandemic continues she finds some customers’ attitudes challenging.

“Most people understand what everyone is going through and can be patient, and I appreciate that, but there are always one or two who aren’t,” she said.

She lives in the community and those who come into the store are her neighbors. She continues to be helpful and remain positive.

Fletcher was surprised that someone would mention her to CVW for just doing her job and she was grateful for the recognition.

“I want to thank [the customers] for being friendly and thank them for noticing,” she said. “And thank you for being appreciative of [what I do].”