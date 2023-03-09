Class of 2023 Ticktockers Presented by NCL, Inc., Glendale Chapter

Eleven young women from La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Glendale, Altadena and the surrounding area will be honored by the Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. at the 72st annual Senior Presentation Ball on March 18 to be held at the Castaway Restaurant in Burbank.

The Senior Presentation Ball is a tradition for the Chapter, highlighting and thanking the Class of 2023 for their 2,049 hours of community service. The young women, or Ticktockers as they are known, began their NCL journey in seventh grade, working with their mothers, called patronesses, to support the chapter’s philanthropic partners. Over the years, the class volunteered at American Red Cross, Arroyos and Foothills, Ascencia, Door of Hope, La Cañada Tournament of Roses, Operation Gratitude, Twelve Oaks Senior Living, Union Station, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, YWCA of Glendale, the Chapter’s annual rummage sale and more.

“The Senior Presentation Ball is a National Charity League tradition that celebrates the culmination of the Ticktocker’s six years of community service, leadership development and cultural experiences, which are the pillars of our program. The Chapter members, families and friends are delighted to recognize the Ticktockers’ many accomplishments, volunteer service and the mother-daughter bond that is the cornerstone of NCL. They have truly embraced the spirit of NCL and we look forward to their exciting and successful futures,” said Mia Husfeld, president of the Chapter.

The Ball will include a welcome from Ticktocker Audrey Shaverdian, president of the Class of 2023, and from Grade Level Advisors Beth Cater-Murphy and Linda O’Callaghan. The Class has chosen the theme Enchanted Evening and their song is “Willow” by Taylor Swift, Evermore. The evening will include the presentation of each Ticktocker, the father-daughter waltz, the Senior Service Award and a farewell toast. The chairs of the Presentation Ball are Monica Ordubegian, Stacy Startor and Jennifer Sullivan.

The mistresses of ceremonies for the Ball will be Fiona Wertheimer, patroness in the Class of 2025 of the Glendale Chapter of NCL, Inc. She chaired the fashion show for Class of 2023 last year and built such a strong bond with them. She is honored to present them on such a special evening.

The Glendale Chapter of NCL, Inc. was first organized in 1942 and became a chartered chapter of National Charity League, Inc. in 1958. It works with over 20 local philanthropies, supporting them with hands-on service. Through the mother-daughter relationship, National Charity League, Inc. develops strong women leaders serving and impacting communities today and for generations to come. Learn more at www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/glendale/.

Submitted by Stacy LEE