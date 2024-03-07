‘Grease’ Sing-Along Raises Funds for USC-VHH Nursing Education

USC-VHH Women’s Council President Robin Phillips, left, and Foundation Development Coordinator Barbara Jordan get ready to sing along to the 1978 film “Grease.” Cardboard mics were provided.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

The USC-VHH Women’s Council hosted a fundraiser screening of the 1978 film “Grease,” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The film, screened in the Verdugo Hills Hospital council rooms on Friday, Feb. 23, was accompanied by a sing-along by some 75 women and a smattering of men. According to Women’s Council President Robin Phillips, the Council expects that event proceeds will increase the quality of nursing care for foothill area residents.

USC-VHH Women’s Council board member and La Crescenta resident JuliAnne DeChaine gets to be a 1950s pom pom girl for the night at the Council’s “Grease” fundraiser at the hospital on Friday, Feb. 23.

 

Laura Keen, left, and hospital volunteer Isabella Braun, guests at the USC-VHH Women’s Council fundraiser, were treated to an evening of “Grease.”

For a general admission ticket of $50 (teens’ tickets were $25), guests also enjoyed beverages and hamburger sliders befitting the film’s 1950s setting. The dress was strictly sock hop poodle skirts. The setting was sprinkled with pink pom pom wall art.

The Women’s Council has supported hospital services for over 50 years and has donated more than $3 million. Besides nursing education, the evening’s event will help fund an Interventional Radiology (IR) Cath Lab.       

Arriving guests at the USC-VHH Women’s Council “Grease” fundraiser were introduced to the night’s ’50s theme by a 1941 Willys accompanied by board member Susan James Carr.

 

