‘Grease’ Sing-Along Raises Funds for USC-VHH Nursing Education

By Ruth SOWBY

The USC-VHH Women’s Council hosted a fundraiser screening of the 1978 film “Grease,” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The film, screened in the Verdugo Hills Hospital council rooms on Friday, Feb. 23, was accompanied by a sing-along by some 75 women and a smattering of men. According to Women’s Council President Robin Phillips, the Council expects that event proceeds will increase the quality of nursing care for foothill area residents.

For a general admission ticket of $50 (teens’ tickets were $25), guests also enjoyed beverages and hamburger sliders befitting the film’s 1950s setting. The dress was strictly sock hop poodle skirts. The setting was sprinkled with pink pom pom wall art.

The Women’s Council has supported hospital services for over 50 years and has donated more than $3 million. Besides nursing education, the evening’s event will help fund an Interventional Radiology (IR) Cath Lab.