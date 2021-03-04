Fire at Local Tire Store

By Mary O’KEEFE

Glendale Fire Dept., along with Los Angeles County Fire, responded to a fire at Just Tires, 3765 Foothill Blvd., on Friday night, Feb. 26, at about 9 p.m.

“It was the smell that first caught my attention,” said Lisa Fusano, a neighbor to the business. “I was traveling along Foothill, heading east, when I smelled it.”

She called 9-1-1 to report the fire after she saw the flames coming from the corner of the building. She waited for fire personnel to respond.

Glendale police rerouted traffic in the area.

The fire was knocked down around 10 p.m. and crews remained on scene for overhaul, according to Anita Shandi, spokeswoman for GFD.

According to Glendale Fire Battalion Chief Chris Stavros, who was on scene, the outside fire spread to the interior of the walls.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.