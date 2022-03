Connect on Linked in

Crescenta Valley High School director of the Instrumental Music Dept. Mathew Schick was awarded an Honorary Service Award from the Glendale Council PTSA in the GUSD boardroom on Feb. 24.

Pictured from left are Monica Breckow, CVIM president, Paris Double, Seonjae Yoon, Daniel Duaybis, Joshua Lee, Mathew Schick, Hanon Nakamura, Thalia Miller and Scott Schick.

Photo provided by Bill GALLIMORE