The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Celebrates “Terrific Kids” Student Honorees

The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada hosted 22 local sixth graders, recognizing them as the most recently inducted “Terrific Kids” recipients. With almost 100 in attendance, the students and their families were treated to a luncheon by Kiwanis members at the La Cañada Congregational Church. The students were selected by their classrooms at La Cañada, Palm Crest and Paradise Canyon elementary schools for displaying such character traits as good citizenship and kindness.

“After a two-year hiatus because of covid, we were thrilled to be able to finally celebrate indoors. You could literally feel the excitement in the air! We are happy to acknowledge these students who have helped their classrooms thrive through their positivity,” stated Trish McRae, Kiwanis of La Cañada president.

At the helm of the Kiwanis signature event is Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Terrific Kids coordinator Nancy Leininger who, along with Dr. Michael Leininger and Tom Slaughter, heralded the students. They had visited each school beforehand to present certificates to the student honorees at their rallies or classroom.

“It was gratifying to have all 3 schools come together and present what was written about each student, applauding them on their special attributes. It was a great day,” Nancy stated.

Established by Kiwanis International worldwide, “Terrific” stands for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable.

Attending the event were La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Keith Eich, La Cañada Flintridge Council member Terry Walker, La Cañada Unified School Board District education president Joe Radabaugh, Caroline Anderson, and former Board member Kaitzer Puglia; LCUSD Superintendent Wendy Sinnette, La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board Michael Leininger, LCF Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Pat Anderson, La Cañada Flintridge City Manager Mark Alexander and former LCF Mayor Don Voss.

If you are interested in learning more about Kiwanis, want to attend a meeting featuring guest speakers, or go to a “K-Mix” monthly evening social for members and business members, email kiwaniscluboflacanada@gmail.com or call (818) 568-6411. With the club’s invigorated tagline of “Be Kind, Be Cool, Be Our Guest,” the Kiwanis’ mission is to make a difference by conducting programs like Terrific Kids.