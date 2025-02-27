Mandy Williams Brings Lighthearted Fun to Everyday Life

By Mikaela STONE

It is one thing to write a song about how there “Ain’t Nothing a Woman Can’t Do.” It is another to lunge onto the stage in high heels alternating between singing that song and playing the harmonica. What singer and actress Mandy Williams has done is write “The Funny Thing About Men,” a Hollywood Fringe Festival Award-winning one-woman comedy musical that strikes a clever balance between what women can do and what women are expected to do to maintain their way of life for themselves and their families.

Williams calls her show “a love letter to women of a certain age” who will be able to relate to the upbeat “laugh so you don’t cry” songs about marriage, family and aging.

The title, “The Funny Thing About Men,” refers to the character of Williams’ husband, played by a smiley face pillow resting atop a stuffed Chicago Bears sweatshirt. While Williams makes it clear she loves him, her songs express frustration with his eccentricities and lack of awareness as she finds his clipped toenails in the fruit bowl and watches him struggle to locate household items that are in plain sight.

With ukulele in hand, she discusses themes such as the invisible mental load many women carry, a scientific phenomenon that references how women take on much of family planning such as keeping track of special dates and appointments, pre-planning for tasks or chores, emotional support of one’s family and ensuring day-to-day life runs smoothly. Williams jokes that she wants to resign as project manager for an easier position. She writes cards and buys gifts for her in-laws and family alike and ensures that parties go as planned (usually by her). In one song, she describes a house party where she handles the guest list, the food, the cleaning, the guests’ comfort and childcare – only to receive none of the praise her husband does for grilling burgers. Through comedy, she points out that a woman’s contributions to domestic life are expected while men performing a chore (such as cooking or doing the dishes) is seen as something above and beyond. Even her husband’s interests are given priority, as heard in the song “The Things I Know Against My Will,” which describes how she knows all about her husband’s sport and classic rock interests while her love of the “Golden Girls” lies mostly ignored – except when she has the house to herself.

Though expressing frustration, Williams keeps her show lighthearted and fun, taking time to lift up what she enjoys, such as charcuterie boards with a nice glass of red wine. She alleges that if women ran the world, world peace could be achieved with a few short conversations over cheese and wine.

For disgruntled wives seeking catharsis, husbands willing to laugh at themselves and anyone hoping for an evening of clever humor, song and watching a talented woman overachieve, “The Funny Thing About Men” brings light to the expectations many women live with each day in a way everyone can enjoy.

The play’s next showing will be on Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at The Main Theatre, 24266 Main St. in Newhall.