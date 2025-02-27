Friends of Rockhaven Seeking the Public’s Help

Once again CVW is looking toward the Rockhaven Sanitarium and its future.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Rockhaven was a woman-owned and operated sanitarium at 2713 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose started by Agnes Richards in the mid-1920s.

Richards was a nurse and had seen how dreadfully women in sanitariums were treated. She began buying houses in Montrose, before it was annexed by the City of Glendale, and created a safe place for women who needed mental health support.

This was a time when men were allowed to commit their wives to a hospital for a variety of reasons, including mental health issues like depression, if they were in menopause, or if the man just wanted the woman out of his life.

Richards wanted a place that was safe for women and whose workers would extend them respect. She operated the facility until her death in 1967; it was passed to her granddaughter Patricia Travis who kept it going until 2001 when it was sold to a large hospital corporation. That lasted until 2006 when it was shuttered. In 2008, the City of Glendale purchased the property for $8 million and, at the time, planned to have the Montrose Library moved to the location. There were also talks of adding a park to the property; but then Rockhaven got caught in the economic downturn of the time.

In stepped Friends of Rockhaven (FOR) led by Joanna Linkchorst. The members of the non-profit held events at Rockhaven including tours and cleanup days. The relationship between the city and FOR has always run a little hot or a little cold; city officials have promised a lot of protection for the facility but the decline continues of the buildings on the property.

Despite the issues between FOR and the City of Glendale, FOR continues to promote Rockhaven and continues to try to get as many answers from the city as possible.

The organization has not been allowed on the Rockhaven property for over a year and has limited access to information regarding the property; however, that has not stopped Linkchorst and FOR members from continuing their mission to let many people know about Rockhaven and its history.

Part of that mission is identifying a number of photos that were donated by Travis.

Linkchorst said these photos have never been seen before and FOR would like some information about them.

CVW has included these photos in this article as well as at www.cvweekly.com.

Anyone who has any information about the photos can email friendsofrockhaven@gmail.com or call (747) 688-0311.