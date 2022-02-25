Agreement Reached Between Nurses and USC-VHH

The nurses and USC-VHH have reached an agreement. Contract ratification voting will be on noon, Wednesday, March 2 through noon, Thursday, March 3.

Highlights include:

No Takeaways!

✓ Term: 3-year agreement

✓ Improved Wages:

▪ Year 1 (December 5, 2021): All RNs received an average of 8.6% ATB Increase and a minimum of 3%

▪ Year 2 (January 1, 2023): ALL RNs will receive a minimum increase of 6% ATB for an average of 8.9%

▪ Year 3(January 1, 2024): All RNs will receive a minimum increase of 4% ATB and for an average of 5.8%

▪ An average of 22.3% over the 3 years.

✓ Increase to the Extra Shift Bonus (Doubled)

✓ Increase to the Shift Differentials

✓ Increase to the Standby-By/On Call Pay

✓ Improved Nondiscrimination and Harassment Language

✓ Improved Health and Safety Language

✓ Safer Floating Practices

✓ Improved Grievance Procedure

The CNA bargaining team unanimously recommends a yes vote.