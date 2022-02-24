Pacific League Honors Incredible Winter Season for CVHS Sports

The winter sports season has officially come to a close for Crescenta Valley High School after the final CVHS teams remaining in CIF-Southern Section tournament play were eliminated last week. But after historic runs in almost every sport, Crescenta Valley students, parents and residents should take pride in the incredible winter sports season that saw the Falcons win four Pacific League championships and qualify teams for the CIF-SS tournament in five different sports.

Boys Basketball

One of the teams taking home Pacific League championship honors was the Falcon boys’ basketball team. Through the course of the season they outscored their opponents by a combined 250 points and finished the regular season an undefeated 7-0 in Pacific League play and 18-4 overall. According to MaxPreps, they ranked #54 (of 497) in the CIF Southern Section with a statewide rank just outside the top 100. Adding to the team’s honors, Coach Shawn Zargarian was named the Pacific League Coach of the Year while senior Quinlan Daly named to Pacific League First Team honors; senior Allen Boghosian was named to Pacific League Second Team honors; and senior John Hebert received a Pacific League honorable mention.

Girls Basketball

Not to be outdone, the Falcon girls’ basketball team took home a Pacific League championship of their own, finishing the season an undefeated 7-0 in Pacific League play and 11-7 overall. Boasting one of the most staunch defenses in the Pacific League, the Falcons allowed only 233 points in League play and outscored opponents by a combined 135 points, according to MaxPreps. Led by sophomore Kylie Ray, whose unprecedented rebounding earned her Pacific League Co-Player of the Year and earned the Falcons a MaxPreps #160-rank (of 1356) in California and #67 (of 476) in the CIF-SS. Fellow sophomore Lulu Arzoumanian earned Pacific League First Team Honors by anchoring the team’s offense averaging more than 10 points per game. Coach Michael Flot earned Pacific League Coach of the Year honors while junior Victoria Prochazka earned Pacific League Second Team honors and Junior Taleen Kurikunian received a Pacific League Honorable Mention. With only four graduating seniors and almost an entire roster of returning players, the Falcons are likely to ride the wave of success into next year.

Girls Soccer

Yet another undefeated CVHS team, the Falcon girls’ soccer team was unrelenting in the regular season, outscoring its opponents by a margin of nearly 3-1. It went 7-0 in Pacific League play and 10-3-1 overall, earning a Pacific League championship trophy and a MaxPreps top 100 Southern Section ranking. Perhaps more impressive was the team’s depth, with nine different student athletes earning Pacific League honors. Senior Rachel Park secured her legacy as one of the Falcon greats earning Pacific League Player of the Year honors. Junior Stephanie Schaupp joined seniors Isabella Galvan, Lindsey Fursteberg and Telaya Blunt in earning Pacific League First Team honors. Juniors Giovana Aldaz and Callope Araz joined senior Lauren Graves in earning Pacific League Second Team honors. And junior Allison Park earned a Pacific League Honorable Mention. Unfortunately, with so many graduating seniors, repeating the Falcon’s streak of CIF-SS tournament appearances may be difficult for next year’s squad. But regardless of what the future holds, this year’s squad will be remembered for many years to come.

Boys Soccer

Yet another Pacific League champion, the CVHS boys’ soccer team dominated its opponents this year outscoring 5-1 in Pacific League play and 39-10 through the course of the entire 2021-2022 campaign. The boys finished with an impressive 5-0-1 record in Pacific League play and 10-1-2 overall, earning the team a top 350 rank in the United States and Coach Kurtis Millan Pacific League Coach of the Year Honors.

Like the girls team, the Falcon boys didn’t mind spreading the honors around to an incredibly talented roster. Junior Seung Hyun (Luis) Gong was named Pacific League Player of the Year while Matt Sheen, Jake Sheen, Jager Wyss and Dylan Sahakians earned Pacific League First Team Honors. Lukas Elze, Isaac Smyth and Miles Vallejo earned Pacific League Second Team Honors, and Anthony Sharlakian earned a Pacific League Honorable Mention. With a solid roster of returning players, the Falcon boys should have another bright season ahead of them next year.

Girls Water Polo

While the girls’ water polo season may not have been as successful a campaign as some of the other winter sports, it was noteworthy nonetheless. They finished in third place in the Pacific League with a record of 3-2 in league play and an overall record of 12-10. The team was anchored by roster of impressive players including Kyra Freemon, who earned Pacific League Co-Player of the Year Honors and became CVHS’ third all-time in scoring. Siblings Makayla and Miranda Graham each earned Pacific League First Team Honors, while AJ Troop and Sydney Lansang earned Pacific League Second Team Honors and Albany Lansang earning a Pacific League Honorable Mention.