‘Drink & Draw’ Event at Glendale’s Ace/121 Gallery Promotes “Going. Places.”

At the Glendale Arts Drink & Draw event model Zatanna Zor-Elle poses in front of the paintings of artist Michael Allyn Roy on Feb. 2. The model sets a timer for each five-minute pose. Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

 

Glendale Arts pulled out all the stops for the organization’s first “Drink & Draw” event for community members, with or without artistic talent, but mostly “without.” On Friday, Feb. 2, a dozen would-be artists enjoyed their favorite beverages and light bites while drawing live model Zatanna Zor-Elle.      

The backdrop was Michael Allyn Roy’s colorful exhibit. The artist led his students through the finer points of drawing a model.  

“Draw fast. Make big, quick strokes. Think form, not details,” were Roy’s suggestions. 

Glendale Arts Board Member Miryam Finkelberg goes from drawing “sticks” to sketching model Zatanna Zoe-Elle.

All did their best to comply. Glendale Arts board member Miryam Finkleberg was used to drawing “sticks” for people. But she gamely tried to follow Roy’s instructions. She had taken a photo of the model and was looking at that as she drew. Sparkling water accompanied her efforts.  

“I support anything Glendale Arts does,” Finkelberg said. “I thought this would be fun.”

Artist Michael Allyn Roy tells his students to “Use a lot of paper” when drawing model Zatanna Zoe-Elle at Glendale’s ACE/121 Gallery.

Students were given drawing paper and pencils and encouraged to bring more art supplies if desired. Tickets to the event were $45 (members paid $38.50). Proceeds supported Glendale Arts’ programs.  

According to Glendale Arts CEO Nina Crowe, “This is a great way to use the gallery space to connect with the community. It’s fun. It’s different.”  

Crowe was ably assisted by Glendale Arts Chief Operating Officer Maria Sahakian.          

