The Flu Season is in Full Swing … and is Not Going Away Anytime Soon

By Mary O’KEEFE

In the week ending on Feb. 8, 50,382 patients across the nation were admitted to the hospital with influenza. The deaths due to the flu in the same week increased 2.6% and is trending upward. There were 68 deaths in total thus far for the flu season, which lasts from October to May, including 11 pediatric deaths, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC). This season the percentage of those hospitalized for the flu are “higher than any peak week going back to 2015-2016 and 2010-2011 seasons,” according to the CDC.

The CDC stated the season is now classified as a high severity season overall for all age groups – children, adults and older adults – for the first time since 2017-2018.

The week ending Jan. 25, 2024 was the first time the percent of deaths due to influenza was higher than the percent of deaths due to COVID-19.

All of this information should get people’s attention. People are reportedly getting the flu vaccine with about 40.8% receiving it as of Dec. 7, 2024.

“Without a doubt this year’s flu is worse than we have seen in the past two seasons,” said Dr. Neha Nanda, infectious diseases specialist who heads Healthcare Epidemiology/Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship at Keck Medicine, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. She added this season when people get the flu it takes quite a while for them to get back into a regular routine.

The cases in pediatric flu have also been rising.

“We’ve been seeing high rates of flu for the last couple of months – really mostly Influenza A cases but also a small [number] of Influenza B as well,” said Dr. John Rodarte, pediatrician in La Cañada Flintridge.

Flu viruses are divided into four types: A, B, C and D. During flu season, types A and B are what are heard about the most. Type C viruses only cause mild illness in humans and are not linked to large outbreaks. Flu D viruses do not appear to infect humans at all and are mainly found in cattle, according to the National Council on Aging.

Flu A is much more common than Flu B. Both include the symptoms: fever between 100 and 102 degrees Fahrenheit, and/or chills, headache, muscle and body aches, weakness/fatigue and extreme exhaustion.

“All ages are contracting the flu,” Rodarte added. “Adults are getting it, school age children, those in daycare and even the youngest ones typically [get it] from others in the household or at family gatherings. Influenza is quite non-discriminating when it comes to its spread.”

The severity of symptoms depends on the person.

“You typically have a cough, [symptoms] like a cold and feeling fatigued, and it takes a while for energy to come back,” Nanda said. “It is hard to say how you [will] react; there are so many factors [including] your own immunity to the exposure you had.”

She added that symptoms can be respiratory and some gastrointestinal symptoms.

“Flu symptoms are wide ranging. Typically high fevers of 102-104 for up to seven days, body aches, headaches, sore throat, cough (fairly severe) and even vomiting or diarrhea,” Rodarte said. “The most worrisome complications from influenza are dehydration and secondary pneumonia infections. Those most at risk include the elderly, very young children and those with other significant medical conditions.”

It is difficult to escape the flu especially for those who are in public areas, like schools. It is advised that children who show signs of the flu stay home to help lower the spread of the virus. For those who have the flu, if they must go out wearing a mask may prevent the spread.

“Get the flu shot. It is never too late,” Nanda added. “The effectiveness is up to 50%.”

“Because we’re still seeing so much flu, it will likely be around for a couple more months. So even if you haven’t had the flu shot yet, it’s still worth getting it now for anyone ages 6 months and up. Even if you already had the flu, as mentioned, there are multiple strains and you can still get a different strain of flu this season,” Rodarte said.

There is some misunderstanding of what a vaccine actually does.

“Flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. For example, during 2019-2020, the last flu season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccinations prevented an estimated 7 million influenza illnesses, 3 million influenza-associated medical visits, 100,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 7,000 influenza-associated deaths. During seasons when flu vaccine viruses are similar to circulating flu viruses, [the] flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor with flu by 40% – 60%,” according to the CDC.

Not everyone should get the flu vaccine. It is always important for people to first check with their physician.

According to the CDC, “Children younger than 6 months of age are too young to get a flu shot. People with severe, life-threatening allergies to any ingredient in a flu vaccine (other than egg proteins) should not get that vaccine. This might include gelatin, antibiotics, or other ingredients. People who have had a severe allergic reaction to a dose of influenza vaccine should not get that flu vaccine again and might not be able to receive other influenza vaccines. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to an influenza vaccine in the past it is important to talk [first] with your health care provider to help determine whether vaccination is appropriate for you.”

“Unfortunately, this year’s vaccine may not fully prevent you from catching it,” Rodarte said, “but it can reduce the length of illness and certainly the risk of complications from it. Ask anyone who’s had truly documented flu this year – it is not a nice, easy illness.”