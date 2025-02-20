Removal of Trees Add to Glendale Gardens Controversy

By Eliza PARTIKA

Glendale Police Dept. responded on Feb. 10 to reports of trees being cut down at Glendale Gardens, 1303 N. Central Ave. in Glendale. The work being done on the trees sparked concern in Neighborhood Watch groups involved in the historical preservation of the trees on and surrounding the property. Police and city workers showed up to the address at noon last Monday to investigate complaints.

“We went outside to discover the street lined with tree cutting crews who were already fast at work cutting down entire trees. This wasn’t a minor trimming for safety purposes, this was wholesale removal of the same trees the community said they loved over and over again at last week’s City Council meeting,” wrote a resident in a community email.

Police assisted in stopping further work on the property at that time.

Annette Ghazarian, communications officer for the City of Glendale, said the city attorney’s office is aware of the incident and is continuing to look into the matter.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and is still being reviewed by the city attorney’s office,” Ghazarian wrote in an email to the CV Weekly.

The CV Weekly will continue to monitor updates.