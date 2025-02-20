Another Local Store Closing – JOANN

By Mary O’KEEFE

Another big chain brick-and-mortar store in the area is closing. JOANN fabric store filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024 citing $1 billion in long-term debt. Then in January it filed for bankruptcy protection again. This time it prepared for the sale of the company.

“Thank you. Your overwhelming demonstration of how much everybody loves JOANN has meant more to us than you know. Although we regrettably will be closing some stores, we are grateful to continue our mission of inspiring creativity in our customers online and in stores across the country,” according to JOANN’s website.

The statement of “some” stores closing would be more accurate in stating that the majority of stores are closing. The announcement included that 500 of its approximate 800 stores will be closed across the U.S.

“After carefully reviewing all available strategic paths to address our ongoing industry, economic and financial challenges, JOANN and its financial stakeholders determined that initiating a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of the business.As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process, on Feb. 14, 2025, JOANN received court approval to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN. We anticipate the store closures to occur over the next few months, although some stores may close within a shorter or longer time period,” according to a JOANN press release.

The company anticipates the store closures to happen within the next few months, stating that some stores may close sooner, others later. It has authorized sales to begin at these stores.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores was founded in 1943 in Ohio.

Sixty-one out of 75 stores in California are closing, including the store in La Cañada Flintridge at 2160 Foothill Blvd., the Glendale store at 1000 South Central Ave. and the store located at 19819 Rinaldi St. in Northridge. To find a full list of closures throughout the state and nation go to https://tinyurl.com/mwtk9ah2.

The closures will affect thousands of employees.

La Cañada Flintridge is losing another big box store. Big Lots is in the process of closing its stores. They filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2024. The La Cañada Flintridge store has been holding sales but is expected to close its doors on Sunday.

These closures are part of several stores that have announced their closure including JC Penney that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020, and Macy’s that announced closure of 150 “underproductive” stores in 2026.