Valley View Works at Keeping Its Community Together

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Despite ongoing uncertainty if and when students and teachers will be returning to campuses, the staff at Valley View Elementary School in La Crescenta is determined to keep its community connected.

Aiding this effort, the school has hosted various events that are virtual-friendly, including a trivia night, field trips and a bingo night, according to Dr. Brook Reynolds, principal at Valley View.

“We’ve made it a priority to maintain a sense of connectedness with our communities,” said Reynolds. He added that the support of the school PTA has been instrumental in the success of keeping alive the school’s family feel.

“It’s all about trying to do things that students enjoy,” he said. “We want to continue doing those while working within the current parameters.”

One of the things that students have traditionally looked forward to at the school and that Valley View is hosting is its annual book fair, this year held from Feb. 22 through March 7.

Though it may be presented differently it is hoped that its appeal will translate well via Mrs. Nelson’s website, a book fair company, that the school will be utilizing to showcase the book fair.

“It will look online like a regular bookstore,” said Hili Revzan, PTA president at Valley View. “Some shelves will be displaying some of the most popular books.”

This year’s book fair will last for two weeks rather than one and will incorporate some of the favorite components of the in-person event.

“Usually on the Thursday night of the book fair, kids could come to school at night in [pajamas] and would be served hot chocolate during the last night the book fair was open,” Revzan said. “A guest reader would read from one of the kids’ favorite books, capping off the book fair.”

The PTA plans on trying to hold a virtual reading night on March 4 that will feature a special guest reader.

Revzan added that organizing the multi-layered event is a team effort and lauded the school’s teachers.

“They’re doing an incredible job,” she said. She added that proceeds from the book fair are dedicated to the school library though teachers will also have the opportunity to purchase books specifically for their classrooms. To learn more about the book fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/egt24ns9.

While Reynolds is hopeful that the virtual book fair is successful, and said that he’ll miss seeing the families come together on campus, he is eager to have the students return to the Maryland Street school.

“I love being around the kids and love their energy,” he said. “I miss having them on campus.”

He acknowledged the confusion surrounding the ever-changing guidelines issued by the state, county and district regarding when and how students can safely return to campus and understands that the comfort levels may be different for every teacher and student.

“We have to be respectful of everyone’s comfort level,” he said. “Some will be ready to return to campus, some won’t.”

But regardless whether students are learning in-person or remotely, the ultimate goal is to keep his Valley View community connected.

A visit by the Dinosaurs Rock man was especially popular.

“Fossils were shipped to all the students beforehand,” Reynolds recalled. The Dinosaurs Rock man then held a virtual demonstration talking about the fossils that the children had.

“The kids loved that,” Reynolds said.

The school has hosted a virtual BMX bike demonstration and field trips by grade level.

“Every month we’re looking to have some type of virtual event,” he said. “We’re going to make plans, no matter what the policies and constraints are. “We’re poised and ready.”