Kiwanis Club of Glendale Presents Legion of Honor Awards

The success of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale results from the strong and active service of thousands of members throughout its 100 years of existence. This past month the Kiwanis Club presented the Legion of Honor Awards, an award that is presented to Kiwanians who have had at least 25 years of Kiwanis Club membership. Gratitude is extended to the 17 individuals who have devoted their time and talent to the Glendale organization. Their contributions to Kiwanis and Glendale are remarkable.

Kiwanis Club of Glendale honorees are Ron Baker, John Sadd, Brad Guske and Liza Bourbari for 25 years of service; George Chernich, Mary Broerman, Cathy Zappala and Richard Dell for 30 years; TJ Denton, Jack Bilheimer and Patrick Liddell for 35 years; Sonny Sardo and Page Whyte for 40 years; Tony Pearson (presented posthumously) and Duane deCroupet for 45 years; George Humphries for 50 years; and Skip Neville for 55 years.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Glendale visit its website at GlendaleKiwanis.info or email GlendaleKiwanis@gmail.com.

Submitted by Albert HERNANDEZ