‘Charlie Chaplin’ with Roses in Hand Greets Montrose Shoppers

By Bethany BROWN

The Montrose Shopping Park Association held its annual Valentine’s Day rose giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 12. “Charlie Chaplin” was present on the corner of Ocean View Bouelvard and Honolulu Avenue to hand out roses to passersby between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Further entertainment was provided by the seven-woman musical group Monday@JoJo’s, who performed on the opposite side of the street.

The MSPA was unable to celebrate the event last year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Los Angeles County. Event Coordinator Dale Dawson emphasized how excited they were to be back on the corner again this year and have the opportunity to connect with and show appreciation for residents in the community by offering free long stemmed roses.

Dawson said the idea originated in 2014 when the MSPA wanted to create an event centered around Valentine’s Day where a rose was given to shoppers who showed a receipt for the day from any MSP store or restaurant. They initially hired a flower truck that failed to arrive on time, and it was decided that the following year roses would be handled “in house” to avoid complications. 2015 began the official tradition of the street corner flower cart and the character actor “Charlie Chaplin” portrayed by Audrey Ruttan.

“We met Audrey completely by accident,” Dawson said. “My wife Mary sat next to her – in full Chaplin costume and makeup – on a bus ride at the LA Gift Show in 2014. We later found out that she’s an actress specializing in her Chaplin impersonation. It was too perfect and she’s been with us every year since. It’s just a fun thing and adds a nice touch of theatre.”

Ultimately, it was decided that the roses would be handed out to all passersby without requiring any receipts. Those who do show a receipt from the day of the event totaling $50 or more in MSP purchases, however, were given $10 in MSP scrip in return to spend at any time in the shopping park. Since 2015, 500-plus roses have been handed out each time the event was held.

Many rose recipients on Saturday posed for pictures with Chaplin and said, “You made my day,” or “This is just what the world needs right now,” as they continued walking down the block with big smiles on their faces and roses in hand.

“It really felt like old times,” Dawson said, “like nothing had changed. It seems like everybody absolutely loved it and that’s exactly why we do it every year. We want to generate goodwill and loyalty among folks who choose the Montrose Shopping Park as their destination for shopping, dining or just strolling.”