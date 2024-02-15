Free Art Show at Paseo Pasadena

LA-based artist/author Nimrod Johnson returns to the Paseo Pasadena on Saturday, Feb. 24 for a new exhibition of original paintings.

A lifelong Angeleno, Johnson hosted his first show last July and from that successful event ensued much positive feedback. His works span from abstracts to landscapes to portraits.

“As an artist the objective is to create an imaginary bridge between the intangible and the visible, providing a space for contemplation and introspection. Through these creations, the intent is to invite you to question, to feel, and to seek a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world we inhabit,” he explained.

The exhibition is on Feb. 24 at the Paseo Pasadena, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 131, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, go to https://njartnbooks.com.