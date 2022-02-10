Fire Departments Are Recruiting

“The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.”

~ Thucydides

By Mary O’KEEFE

Fire departments are looking for people who are interested in a career in fire fighting.

“We will be hiring sometime this summer,” said Alexis Kendricks, firefighter-paramedic with Los Angeles County Fire Dept.

Kendricks said they are looking for firefighters with a variety of backgrounds.

“Some may have no fire experience,” she said of applicants. If someone is interested in firefighting, she added, this would be an excellent time to think about joining a fire academy and to find out what is required to become a firefighter.

“Going through a fire academy is not required but it does help get you get experience,” she said.

Candidates will have to take and pass a candidate physical ability test (CPAT), which tests the candidates’ physical agility.

“It is like an obstacle course that simulates what we do,” she said.

CPAT participants must navigate eight separate events on a closed course within the span of 10 minutes and 20 seconds. Those events include stair climb, hose drag, equipment carry, ladder raise and extension, forcible entry, search, rescue drag and ceiling breach and pull, according to the Firefighting Candidate Testing Center.

Kendricks said not only one type of person should apply for a career in firefighting; applicants are being sought who want to help the public, who are willing to help others.

“This is a paramilitary organization and we have a lot of [recruits] from the military,” she added.

Not only are veterans welcome to apply; departments are looking for every type of person. Those who were athletes in high school and college will find the teamwork familiar and rewarding.

LACoFD also has positions for lifeguards and for fire suppression. There are many career paths with LACoFD, Kendricks said.

Firefighters in LACoFD have their EMT (emergency medical technician) certificate but are not required to be paramedics.

Glendale Fire Dept., however, does require those who they hire also perform the duties of paramedic.

“The first thing to do is go to our joinfd.com [website]. That takes [candidates] to numerous [opportunities],” said Battalion Chief Andrew Gano with Glendale Fire Dept.

Like LACoFD, there are several opportunities for candidates, including as ambulance operators.

“A lot of people use that as a stepping stone to see if this is what they want to do,” he said.

Ambulance operators do not have to be a paramedic; however, if they are interested in becoming a firefighter they can work a few days as a driver so they can make some money while attending paramedic training.

“We give [drivers] time. We sponsor them and we make it so they are completely ready for paramedic [training],” Gano said.

Glendale Fire has its own fire academy.

“We put on our own fire academy; they get paid as a recruit,” he added. “We are looking for male, female, from all races and cultures. We are very diverse.”

He added that, like LACoFD, they are looking for candidates with strong character.

“We are looking for hard working [people] with integrity, a great attitude, willingness to volunteer and work for the community,” he added.

Qualities that can help a candidate in both fire departments are being bilingual and having a mechanical aptitude, especially with small engine repair. There are many skills that are valuable as a firefighter.

Glendale Fire just had a hiring push but are hiring year around.

For anyone interested in firefighting and is in middle or high school or in their first years of college, a good alternative is to join the department’s Explorer program.

Glendale Fire is starting its Explorer program after several years of being on hiatus. LACoFD has Explorer programs throughout the County. To find them, visit fire.lacounty.gov.

Both Gano and Kendricks encourage those who are interested in a career in firefighting to research the process and, if it is something they feel is a path they want, to apply.

There is a LACoFD event on Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. where women can compete for the Women’s Fire Prep Academy. The deadline to RSVP is today, Thursday, Feb. 10. To RSVP, go to https://wfpa-2022.eventbrite.com.

For more information on LACoFD recruitment, contact (310) 419-2115 or email recruitmentunit@fire.lacounty.gov.

For information on the Glendale Fire Dept., visit joinfd.com.