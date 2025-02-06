Prom Plus Plans Pancake Breakfast

Prom Plus will be holding its first official fundraiser with the new board on Saturday.

By Mary O’KEEFE

For over 30 years Prom Plus has been an organization that was created to keep kids safe. Last year it was thought that Prom Plus had run its course. It was still a valued non-profit organization in the community that provided a safe place after prom for Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) seniors and their guests. However, those who led the organization for many years needed to step back. It was feared the organization would end but then volunteer parents stepped up and a new generation took the reins.

Drew Massingill has taken the position of PP president, Asia Bribiesca-Hedin is vice president, Corey Park is treasurer, Johnathan Allen is secretary and board advisors include Bethany Covington, Dwayne Yoon, Jeanette Park and Paula Giboney.

These volunteers have now taken the lead to continue Prom Plus and its mission of “Saving lives one prom at a time.”

In 2010, two students at CVHS formed the Prom Plus Club (PPC), which opened more opportunities for youth to get involved with the original organization … and with the community. PPC continues on with CVHS students as well.

The Prom Plus event takes place the night of prom. Students come to the YMCA of the Foothills, which has partnered with the organization for almost all of its 30-plus years, after they leave prom. Throughout the night they play on games including a rock climbing wall, mechanical bull and zipline. They are also fed all night long. Putting on the event costs about $20,000 to $25,000, depending on what games the Prom Plus board can include – and how much money it raises.

As with most non-profits the pandemic had a negative effect on Prom Plus fundraising efforts and the new board must raise almost the entire budget for 2025.

“We want everyone in the community to know that Prom Plus is still in existence and that we need volunteers and donations to keep it going,” said Park.

“Prom Plus is a gift from our community to our graduating seniors, and will be as successful as our community makes it. In addition to raising money, the pancake breakfast gives people an opportunity to find out how to get more involved with making Prom Plus a success,” added Allen. “Post-prom parties are notoriously dangerous. Prom Plus is a fun, safe and memorable way to end prom night.”

The Prom Plus Pancake Breakfast will be at St. Luke’s of the Mountain, 2563 Foothill Blvd on Saturday, Feb. 8. Parking is off Cross Street just east of Rosemont Avenue. The doors will open at 7 a.m. and breakfast served to 11 a.m. Tickets are just $10 and are on sale at the door and on the website www.promplus.org or by emailing info@promplus.org.

Those who cannot attend the breakfast are asked to consider donating their time or funds to Prom Plus.