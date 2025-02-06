Bingo Helps Fire Relief Efforts

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club held a bingo game on Jan. 25 at its clubhouse in La Crescenta. Though ticket sales were initially sluggish, according to organization vice president Denise Napiwocki sales rapidly picked up.

“Earlier in the week we only had 26 tickets sold,” she recalled.

Club members debated canceling the event but Napiwocki was among those who rejected the idea, instead deciding to move forward with the event.

“In addition to our sponsors, we wanted to provide fire relief,” she said citing the need for many to have “a few hours of respite” from the tragedies.

Optimistically, the clubhouse was set up for 154 players; at 4 p.m. a total of 80 tickets had been sold. But then a line formed at the door as die-hard bingo players eagerly plunked down their money to take part in the festivities.

“It went fabulously,” Napiwocki said. “People were so happy to be out and supporting the Club and fire relief efforts.”

By the time the first game was called (at 6 p.m. by Congresswoman Judy Chu) more tables and chairs were being set up to accommodate the number of players.

The diversity of the game callers, which kept the evening animated, was lauded by club member Danette Erickson.

“We had some fantastic callers from both the Woman’s Club and the American Legion/VFW guys to keep the evening lively,” she said.

In addition to Chu, former state senator Anthony Portantino was on hand to call a game as were CV Town Council members Harry Leon and Dede and Robert Manciero of the CV Chamber of Commerce.

Bingo is the largest fundraiser of the year that the club hosts.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of fellow club members and we were so happy to fund scholarships and fire relief,” said Napiwocki. “It was a magical night.”