Crescenta Valley High School Honors Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Lucian KUGLER

Two weeks ago, the world honored Holocaust Remembrance Day marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp in Nazi-occupied Poland on Jan. 27, 1945. What was found there, committed at the hands of the German Reich, was so appalling and so unfathomably evil that the Soviet Union, United Kingdom and United States would label these as “crimes against humanity.” Gas chambers, mass graves, inhumane experiments resulting in the torture and deaths of thousands, and more were discovered by the liberating forces in Nazi concentration camps all across Europe. Nothing like this had ever been seen before and, after the victory over fascism, the hope was that it would never be seen again.

Survivors of these camps including Dana Scwartz and Joseph Alexander, mediated by David Meyerhof, have spoken at events all over the area, including at Crescenta Valley High School. Their mission is to ensure that their story of survival and overcoming the horrific circumstances imposed by the German Reich, is known by all.

Meyerhof plays a key role in spreading the stories of these survivors. His own mother was a survivor of the Holocaust, escaping from the very capital of the Reich – Berlin – through the Kindertransport rescue program, which helped thousands of Jewish children flee fascism in Europe. At Crescenta Valley High School, Meyerhof elaborated on the goal of speaking at these types of events. He said that Holocaust speakers are important because they help to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive and preserve the lessons that can be learned from this event in history. By sharing their personal experiences, these speakers provide a unique and powerful perspective on the horrors of the Holocaust and the impact it had on individuals and communities. Their testimony serves as a reminder of the human capacity for cruelty and the importance of standing up against hate and discrimination. It provides an opportunity for people to understand the reality of the Holocaust and to listen to the stories of those who lived through it. This can help to foster empathy and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and bigotry.

Furthermore, Holocaust speakers play a critical role in educating future generations about the Holocaust and its impact. Young people today face many challenges and the world can seem overwhelming, but the testimony of Holocaust survivors can provide them with a sense of hope and inspiration. Hearing the stories of people who survived against all odds can be inspiring and motivate young people to work toward creating a better world. Through their testimony, Holocaust speakers can help to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are not forgotten, and that future generations understand the importance of fighting against hate and discrimination.

Meyerhof insisted that it is imperative that, as a people, everyone learns from these presentations with hope that it will prevent future atrocities from occurring and create a world that is more just and equitable for future generations.