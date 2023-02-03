Design Transformation Begins on the 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Nearly 400 design enthusiasts, media, and patrons and members of Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts attended the standing room only Empty House Party on Jan. 20. The annual tradition celebrates the night before sesigners begin their work transforming a mansion that will debut as the Pasadena Showcase House of Design. This year’s designers are reimagining Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate on two acres of spectacularly manicured grounds in Pasadena.

The soiree, chaired by Lynne Graves, treated guests and media to a sneak peek of the mansion which features 11,000 square feet of living space and multiple themed gardens. During the evening, guests mingled among the nearly 30 design spaces viewing various concepts and installations while enjoying an assortment of French-themed cuisine and live music by Art Deco

Entertainment.

“While our annual Empty House event is a party, it’s really all about the designers,” said event chair Lynne Graves. “It’s a chance to debut our selected designers and share their unique vision and aesthetic for their space. Guests and media have a chance to view drawings, concepts, materials, paint chips and decor selections. The just-laid ram board protecting the exquisite hardwood floors really emphasizes that this is a construction site and the work is real.”

This year’s participating designers include The Art of Room Design, Ashley Marie Design, Blue Brick Designs, Coastal Homestead, Courtney Thomas Design Studio, G&A Artistic, Halter Home, Hermogeno Designs, Karen Billman Designs, Lôue Interiors, Louise Jane Designs, Marbé Designs, Meredith Green Designs, Organized Garage Solutions, Pamela Sandall Design,

Rosemary Home Design, R/terior Studio, Ra Designs, Rachel Duarte Design Studio, Room & Board, Shari Tipich Decorative Design & Artistry, Sukeena Homes, The Studio For and Tocco Finale.

“This is such a gracious piece of architecture,” said Pasadena Showcase House of Design benefit chair Matt McIntyre. “We are certain the designers who were selected this year will honor the home’s traditional roots while bringing to bear magazine-worthy cutting edge design.”

The Empty House Party marks the beginning of just three short months of renovation. Nearly 25,000 guests will tour through the completed home and can expect the famous Shops at Showcase, offering a variety of boutique and craft merchants, as well as several on-site restaurants and pubs.

Jennifer Bevan, who worked on this home early in her career in the 1990s, will serve as design advisor.

The 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be open April 23 through May 21, 2023. Golden tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale and individual tickets go on sale in early February. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pasadenashowcase.org.