Work of Composers Vazha Azarashvili, Sulkhan Tsintsadze, Alexi Machavariani Featured at Glendale Noon Concerts

On Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed. Violinist Ken Aiso and pianist Valeria Morgovskaya will perform works from composers from the Republic of Georgia on a Facebook stream and YouTube. The program includes “Memory” by Vazha Azarashvili, “Sachidao” and “Melody” by Sulkhan Tsintsadze, “Doluri” for violin solo by Alexi Machavariani, “Khorumi” by Sulkhan Tsintsadze and a suite from the ballet “Khevisberi” by Vazha Azarashvili.

Internationally acclaimed violinist/violist Ken Aiso has performed worldwide as soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. Aiso graduated form the Royal Academy of Music in London studying with Erich Gruenberg. His other teachers include Eduard Schmieder and Chikashi Tanaka. Equally at home with modern and period instruments, Aiso has appeared as principal violin with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, the London Philharmonic, the Hallé and the Scottish Chamber Orchestras.

He has been invited to renowned music festivals in UK, France, Sweden, Switzerland, India, Georgia, Bolivia and Kazakhstan, and has taught at Montecito Summer Music Festival since 2008. Aiso is a laureate of Long-Thibaud International Competition in Paris and International Music Competition of Japan, and was elected Associate of Royal Academy of Music in London. He received Shimousa Kan-ichi Music Award in his native Japan in 2018. Since moving to Los Angeles in 2015, Aiso has been serving as faculty at Loyola Marymount and La Sierra universities, and performs with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Pianist Valeria Morgovskaya graduated from the Kiev State Conservatory. Since her immigration to the U.S. in 1990, Morgovskaya has been in high demand as accompanist for singers and all orchestral instrumentalists. She has been an official accompanist to festivals and courses such as Piatigorsky Cello Seminar and Beverly Hills Music Festival, and has performed throughout the U.S., Germany and Japan, as well as on numerous radio broadcast. She has provided accompaniment for many national and international competitions, and was an official accompanist at Schoenfeld International String Competition in Hong Kong (2013) and Harbin (2014). Morgovskaya is currently staff accompanist at Loyola Marymount University and UCLA, and is often engaged in that capacity at USC, Cal State Long Beach, Colburn School, Montecito International Music Festival, Academy of the West and Idyllwild School of Music and the Arts.

Glendale Noon Concerts is celebrating its 14th year of presenting free admission, and now streamed, concerts every first and third Wednesday for Glendale and the Southland community.

For more information about the program and artists, and the link to the stream, visit http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.