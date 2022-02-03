Jazz Night Under the Stars Planned at CVHS

After a COVID hiatus, the annual night of jazz dancing moves from the café to the quad at Crescenta Valley High School.

By Bethany BROWN

Crescenta Valley High School’s Instrumental Music department (CVIM) will feature its “world famous” jazz band on Friday, Feb. 11 at a special Jazz Night Under the Stars from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event – a fundraiser benefitting the award-winning CVHS jazz band and music department – marks an official return after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of district wide safety measures implemented in response to the highly transmissible omicron variant, though, the annual event will look a bit different than it has in previous years. Instead of taking place in the cafeteria-turned-jazz-club “café” it will take place in the CVHS quad outdoors.

Mathew Schick, CVIM director, said the event was held for nearly 15 years so not being able to have it last year felt especially sad.

“We’re just very happy to be able to do this again after not being able to last year,” Schick said. “It’s going to be an amazing night.”

The quad will be decorated with twinkling lights and include a dance floor. Refreshments, snacks and a dessert bar will also be available. Schick said the student musicians will perform a swing style of jazz music. Prior to the band’s hour-long swing performance, a volunteer parent will provide free swing dance lessons to those in attendance from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Swing is a style of jazz music that grew from African American roots and dominated American popular music in what came to be known as the Swing Era, from approximately 1930-1945. It has a distinctive rhythmic feel that, according to NYC Carnegie Hall, “is achieved by accentuating beats two and four, replacing steady eight notes with lilting, ‘swinging’ eight notes, and adding accents and syncopation – all anchored by a walking bass line.” In other words, this gives the music an undeniable groove or beat that is hard to ignore. Many can agree that it has a unique way of making people want to get up and dance.

“I have a firm belief that in order for students to fully understand jazz music, they need to study the old swing style,” Schick said. “That’s because it’s a huge part of the foundation of jazz. It was really the first iteration that proved to be widely accepted and successful.”

Following the swing performance, students in the band will play a variety of genres until the event comes to an end at 10 p.m. Schick emphasized how hard the students have been working to prepare for the show and that they will be performing a total of 32 songs, which is “a lot of music to learn for high school kids.”

He encourages the community to show their support for CVIM programs by attending.

“I know that, especially now, people may be afraid to come to a gathering and there often isn’t positive news out there regarding our youth – specifically with the concern surrounding mental health – so I just encourage those in our community to take an evening off and see the positive things we’ve been doing. Relax, listen to great music, dance with friends and look up at the stars,” Schick said. “It’s all about getting some fresh air, enjoying yourselves and hopefully gaining an appreciation of what we do and all the hard work that the kids put into their music.”

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance from any CVIM student or by emailing 3rdvp@falconmusic.org. For a more VIP experience, tables for four people can be reserved for $75 that includes admission. Dressy casual attire is requested of attendees and wearing period attire is strongly encouraged. Masks must be worn unless actively eating or drinking and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 test in the prior 72 hours will be required for entry.