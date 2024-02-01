GASCU Honored

Glendale Area School Credit Union was the recipient of a Special Recognition Award at the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce’s (MVCC) Centennial + Annual Community Awards Dinner in October.

GASCU was recognized for the support provided to non-profit businesses during the COVID pandemic.

“It was our pleasure to be able to support these vital businesses during that challenging time,” stated representatives of the credit union. “Thank you to the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce for the recognition and award. GASCU will continue to support the needs of our vibrant communities.”