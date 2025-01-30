Community Turns Out to Say ‘Thanks’

By Eliza PARK

Community members from La Crescenta, La Cañada and surrounding areas gathered at Memorial Park on Monday to show thanks to the firefighters and first responders who have battled the Eaton Fire since Jan. 7.

Around 250 volunteers hosted various booths including ring toss, bean bags, bracelet-making and bake sales and a station to write thank you cards to first responders. La Cañada Congregational Church advertised its free counseling services and the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation raised funds – almost $64,000 as of press time – for the teachers and staff who lost their homes to the Eaton Fire. Several bands from Crescenta Valley High School provided the soundtrack for the event.

“There was this emerging [sentiment] – who in the community wanted to give back,” said La Cañada CongregationalChurch pastor Kyle Sears, who coordinated the event after he saw the great need for resources after evacuations. He had a strong desire to help and serve like many others in the immediate aftermath of the devastation due to the windstorms and wildfires.

“I learned that I had a staff member who lost everything and the church has been very responsive in providing those kinds of urgent needs for people. So we were able to give her $500 just to get to the grocery store or make a clothing run or whatever. Then through that we found that there were a lot of people experiencing that kind of immediate need, and we were able to help them out,” Sears said.

Each booth connected attendees to the LCCC’s Venmo account so donations could be made, and to Google Forms to provide sign up opportunities for a program called Family Supporting Family. Family Supporting Family is a service where community members can sign up to provide weekly check-ins over the next six months for evacuees and those who have lost their homes.

Ginny Frederich and Abbi Gorman brought their dogs Cooper and Franklin to comfort event goers. Therapy dog Rusty and others were highlights of the event. Although Cooper and Franklin were not trained as therapy dogs, Frederich said she and Gorman decided to bring their furry friends because of the unique ways dogs are able to comfort humans.

“Dogs break down the barriers between humans,” Frederich said. “They often sense who needs them most.”

“We’re here to make sure our neighbors know they are supported, not just in the short term but for a long time,” Gorman said.

LCCC Pastor Cindy Frost said the counseling services offered by the church free of charge are meant to comfort those in need of someone to talk them through a hard time.

“[Our counselors] walk with people over time, to [let them] know they are not alone if they are going through something. There’s nothing like the ministry of presence, of just being there, and people need to be walked through their challenges. It’s so helpful to have someone to walk through with you,” Frost said.

Part way through the event, Sears thanked Captain Robert Hahnlein and his crew for their service to the community during the Eaton Fire.

“I can’t express my appreciation for the community, for the great support that we’ve had from the sheriff’s department, and I’m sure the fire department as well,” Hahnlein said. “I know they are rather busy today so I have to represent both sides and I will relay their appreciation. We couldn’t have done it without the partnership with the community and with the City of La Cañada.” He encouraged attendees to stop by Fire Station 63 on Ramsdell Avenue with any questions or concerns during this time.

“We strive to do the best we can for the community, to make sure you feel safe in your community,” he said.

Sears and volunteers raised $3,000 at the event. To donate to La Cañada Congregational Church’s fire relief fund, message Pastor Kyle Sears at kylesears@lacanadachurch.org. To sign up for the Families Supporting Families, fill out the form at https://forms.gle/jis4tuz9gGBzUuXdA.

Anyone aware of a family that needs resources are to ask them to fill out this form and LCCC will pair them with people who want to help: https://forms.gle/snLg915n9jMJV1vj8.