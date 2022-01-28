Transformation Begins of Showcase House

Nearly 400 design enthusiasts, patrons and members of the Showcase House for the Arts toured through the Oaklawn Manor as part of the Empty House unveiling held on Friday night.

The annual tradition celebrates the night before designers begin their work transforming a mansion that will debut as the Pasadena Showcase House of Design. For the first time in over 40 years, the 2022 Showcase House will be held in South Pasadena at Oaklawn Manor, a stately 1905 English Tudor.

The evening event, chaired by Marybeth Rehman-Dittu, Kerri Terrill and Shari Domenghini, treated guests and media to a sneak peek of the mansion, which features baronial-sized rooms, historic stained glass windows and floor-to-ceiling travertine fireplaces. During the evening, guests mingled among the 20-plus design spaces viewing various design concepts and installations while enjoying a selection of culinary offerings from local favorites Fish King, Kogi,

Mijares Mexican Restaurant and Porto’s Bakery. A lively jazz trio entertained guests during their tour.

“We were thrilled to open this lively event to the public for the first time, welcoming guests for a sensory experience with music, food and design,” said event chair Rehman-Dittu. “It was important to us to make this event about the community and to support local vendors. We will continue that spirit when the Showcase House opens in April with programming planned to highlight local musicians, speakers, special tours and more.”

Following just four short months of renovation, over 25,000 guests will tour through the interior and landscape design spaces highlighting cutting-edge trends in high-style living. Guests can expect the famous Shops at Showcase, offering a variety of boutique and craft merchants, as well as several on-site restaurants.

The 2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be open from April 24 – May 22 (house tours are closed on Mondays). Tickets ($40-$50) go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 9 with a special presale that began Jan. 26. Tickets are available at pasadenashowcase.org.