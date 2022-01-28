No Walk-Ins Required at Blood Drive

 Jay Austin gives blood as part of the American Red Cross Battle of the Badges.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station participated in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive on Jan. 19. Benefitting the American Red Cross, the event was better than ever.

“All the [appointment] slots were filled before the day of the event,” said Dep. Mariann Martin of the CV Sheriff’s Station, who added that she is “passionate” about the blood drive.

“I needed two transfusions when I had my daughter,” she shared, “so, yes, I’m pretty passionate about the blood drive.”

She added that she wasn’t overly surprised by how positive the response was to the blood drive.

Eddie Lopez of American Red Cross Local Operations will have signed in close to 30 blood donors on Wednesday, Jan. 19 as part of the Battle of the Badges competition between the LASD and the LAcoFD at the LASD-Crescenta Valley Station. The blood mobile visits the station twice a year.

“We’re pretty good about filling the spots,” she said, saying that it didn’t matter to her what agency “won” the Battle of the Badges.

“It’s always a win when people come out to the donate blood,” she said.        

