No Walk-Ins Required at Blood Drive

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station participated in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive on Jan. 19. Benefitting the American Red Cross, the event was better than ever.

“All the [appointment] slots were filled before the day of the event,” said Dep. Mariann Martin of the CV Sheriff’s Station, who added that she is “passionate” about the blood drive.

“I needed two transfusions when I had my daughter,” she shared, “so, yes, I’m pretty passionate about the blood drive.”

She added that she wasn’t overly surprised by how positive the response was to the blood drive.

“We’re pretty good about filling the spots,” she said, saying that it didn’t matter to her what agency “won” the Battle of the Badges.

“It’s always a win when people come out to the donate blood,” she said.