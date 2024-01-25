Friend to Dog and Man – Gary Ireland

By Mikaela STONE

The sight of dogs running full tilt across Two Strike Park in the early morning typically means one thing: They are on their way to see a very special man. Crescenta Valley local Gary Ireland has been dubbed the mayor of Two Strike Park by park regulars for his uplifting presence and service to the community. Every morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Ireland brings people together during his daily walk through Two Strike Park. By introducing first the dogs and then the owners, he has brought a group of dog walkers together, many of whom credit Ireland as the reason they continue to visit the park.

Easily distinguishable by his burgundy colored jacket, pair of canes and choice of shorts (no matter the weather), Ireland walks along, picking up trash and going as far as elbow deep into trash bins in the pursuit of recyclables to give to others. Many of the park regulars join to pitch in as well, noting the park “has never been so clean” as it is under Ireland’s care. One dog walker who receives recyclables from Ireland donates the proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House charity, which provides a “home away from home” where families with sick children can stay while they receive treatment. Other forms of donations from Ireland include sports equipment and balls that have been abandoned for a week or more. They are donated to a downtown LA boys and girls club for under-served children. This project has also become a group effort for the regular dog walkers of Two Strike Park. While Ireland’s efforts are much appreciated by those who have seen the difference he makes in the community, Ireland remains modest, insisting that he is “nothing special.”

However, in the nine years since Ireland started walking Two Strike Park he has drawn people together. Walking Two Strike Park became his early morning routine after he broke his back and then had an operation to fix it and was in search of a level place to exercise.

What he sees as “just a group of friends” has become a multigenerational group of roughly 30 dog walkers brought together by their love of dogs and Ireland, whose tight knit ties go beyond a club seeking fresh air. They have become friends who notice when one misses a day at the park. If a walker does not show up, members of the group will text each other to verify each is okay.

A Vietnam veteran, Ireland is fighting cancer and he checks in on the other dog walkers who he knows are fighting medical battles of their own. Each of the group keeps tabs on how far they are in their medical journeys and cheer on one another. When one of their ranks moved away to attend game warden school, the friends held a coffee klatch to send him off – and his dog is now brought to the park by one of the friends he made through Ireland!

His relationships with fellow walkers has evolved to Ireland opening his home during the holidays to people who do not have other places to go. He also hosts barbecues for the community.

As his friends extolled the impact he had made upon them, Ireland groused, “Are you going to tell them I walk on water, too?” to which another dog walker replied “Yes!” The walker then proceeded to remind Ireland he fit that description because he attended Two Strike to beautify the park – rain or shine.

In spite of the groups’ excitement to share how much Ireland meant to the community, Ireland was hesitant to talk about himself, insisting he was “nobody special … just an old guy at a park who likes to feed the dogs.”

About the dogs, however, he was much more forthcoming saying, “As far as cute, they’re all cute, but they each have their own personality.” To illustrate, he pointed out Makana the doodle whose sunny temperament brings joy to others as she trains to be a therapy dog for hospitals. While Ireland has no dogs of his own, he carries a variety of treats ranging from bacon to vegan to gluten free, even going so far as to memorize each dog’s dietary restrictions along with their name.

One such dog is Strummer who arrives in a basket because one of his legs is paralyzed. Because of Strummer’s medical issues, he cannot eat the usual bacon treats but seems just as happy eating vegan treats out of Ireland’s hand.

Ireland doles out two treats to each dog and has trained them to understand that when he holds up two fingers, they have reached their limit for the day. Bella, one particularly shy pup, will not eat treats from anyone but her owner; however, she still runs to Ireland each morning “for the experience.”

Several dog owners have credited him with helping their rescue dogs warm up to people. To these dogs and their owners, Ireland has made a difference. He, however, hopes people will recognize such an impact could be made by anyone, because this community is “full of interesting people, if you just take the time to talk to them.”