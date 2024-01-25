CVTC Looks at Past as it Prepares for Future

By Mikaela STONE

The first meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council in 2024 began with a look back at the year prior to acknowledge all that the council accomplished.

Outgoing President Chris Kilpatrick recounted how 2023 had a terse beginning with the loss of several sponsors the council had relied on. In spite of this rocky beginning, the Crescenta Valley Town Council enjoyed a successful year, reporting a 20% reduction in traffic accidents, an increase in council meeting attendance and a new generation of CV students awarded council scholarships for both college and trade school – a step toward bringing more talented craftspeople into the Crescenta Valley area. The council can now deliver news to the community via an eblast system.

Kilpatrick also thanked county representatives for attending council meetings to address short term rental issues, the county fire safety department for unveiling its new evacuation zone app, and local first responders who demonstrated how prepared they were for Hurricane Hilary, which (thankfully) passed by the valley.

2024 has brought new changes to the council via officer elections with Harry Leon taking back the president position from his mentee Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick said he was surprised by the vote that ousted him as president.

“I started [working with council] because I love this community and we did an excellent job [during my presidency]. I feel going back to the old [leadership] is a step backward,” he said. “I am going to continue to work for the community as a councilmember whether or not I am an officer.”

Frida Baghdassarian found herself double-booked with two position wins, but ultimately chose to accept the role of vice president, leading to the council picking a bashful Jeffrey Rodriguez by popular demand to be the recording secretary. Also elected to positions were Donna Libra as treasurer and Kerri Lewin as corresponding secretary. Elizabeth Ahlers, Chris Kilpatrick, Dede Mueller, Aram Ordubegian, Dr. Young Suh, and the returning Daniel Kim made up the rest of the council after Ted Yu’s decision to step down. Each of the council members wished Yu well in future endeavors and acknowledged his four years of service to the council. Yu’s unique perspective as a Ph.D.-trained educator will be missed.

Alongside officer elections, the Crescenta Valley Town Council recognized the high schoolers who have been elected to the CVTC Youth Council: Ashley Kim, Chloe Baghdassarian, Christopher Baghdassarian, Caden Park and Sabrina Ordubegian.

The first responders present at the meeting reported that there were no fires in either November or December and announced that should any locals need sandbags to shore up their property for any expected rain, supplies are available at Station 63 (4526 Ramsdell Ave). Additionally, sheriff’s department representatives said the vendor beside the Ralph’s parking lot has poor refrigeration and presents a risk of food poisoning.

Crescenta Valley Water District representatives reminded locals that Metropolitan Water District, which is responsible for 45% of the valley’s water supply, will be shut down for scheduled maintenance between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9, then as needed until Feb. 14. Officials urged locals to conserve water during that time by taking shorter showers, not using water to clean sidewalks and driveways, and shutting off irrigation.

Crescenta Valley Honorary Mayor Dwight Sityar and Montrose Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Steve Pierce, referred to by Leon as “the godfather of La Crescenta,” took the mic to encourage CV locals to come to an upcoming historic bingo game at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on Jan. 27. $25 tickets, which are on sale at the offices of the Crescenta Valley Weekly, KNA x Clawssy Nails and Bob Smith Toyota, not only provide entry into the bingo game, game cards for 10 games and a dauber, but also offer access to root beer floats with ice cream courtesy of Moo Moo Mia in Montrose.

children how to build a solar oven to learn how the sun works. For Valentine’s Day, children are welcome to learn about love and kindness as they create handmade crafts to give to their loved ones or keep for themselves. Ongoing events include a virtual book club that is aimed at seniors, although anyone is welcome, and “smarty-pants storytime” for toddlers and preschoolers.

The next general meeting of the CV Town Council is Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library community room, 2809 Foothill Blvd.