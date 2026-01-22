Testing Soil after Eaton Fire

By Mary O’KEEFE

As Altadena residents and business owners continue to move forward in rebuilding the community after the losses suffered due to the Eaton Fire, there are still health issues of concern – like what chemicals are lying in the soil that surrounds them.

In December, the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health joined other agencies in testing soil in and around Altadena. The team of UCLA researchers was led by Dr. Kirsten Schwarz, associate professor in the UCLA Fielding School – Dept. of Environmental Health Sciences.

“Soil screening is a necessary first step, but it’s not a solution,” Schwarz stated. “Fire-impacted communities are eager for actionable solutions and soil amendments, like compost and mulch, [which] are low-cost accessible options that help us manage risk.”

Residents eager to have soil tested from around the area brought in soil in plastic bags and other containers to the Washington Park Community Center in Pasadena on Dec. 6, 2025. They waited to get the results of the health of their soil.

Two moms, who did not wish to share their names, said they came not only to check their own home soil but were also concerned about local soccer fields where their children played.

On Dec. 6 the team screened over 200 soil samples and used a portable X-ray fluorescence analyzer, which detects heavy metals including lead – a known cause of significant illness. To date the project has tested about 600 samples for about 250 residents.

Participants were able to bring up to three soil samples for testing.

“The basic takeaway is that in homes that survived the fires but were exposed to smoke or ash, a UCLA study found air quality worsened over time. Concentrations of some volatile organic compounds remained significant or even increased, even after the fires were controlled and outdoor air quality recovered. The study, by UCLA professors and co-authors Yifang Zhu and Michael Jerrett, is embargoed until its publication on Jan. 2 in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters,” according to UCLA.

UCLA Fielding has set up a resource page related to the fires at https://ph.ucla.edu/ucla-fielding-fire-research-experts.

Natalie Levy, Soil Health and Organic Materials management advisor from the University of California, agriculture and natural resources, was on hand to help residents with tips on how they can keep their soil healthy including ways how they can increase water retention and battle soil erosion.

In addition to testing there were several booths at the park that supported community members including a planting station to attract monarch butterflies.