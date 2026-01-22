Outreach Continues Concerning E-Bikes and E-Motors

By Mary O’KEEFE

Readers have reached out to CVW concerning the ongoing issues with e-bikes and e-motorcycles in the area, specifically in Dunsmore Park.

Glendale police, which oversees the area, recently responded to community members’ concerns about the e-bike issue and how they witnessed the devastation of the grounds at Dunsmore Park.

GPD’s Traffic Bureau, along with air support, engaged in enforcement activity at Dunsmore Park. The result was a total of six e-motors being impounded and two juveniles arrested for reckless driving.

“This was a complex investigation as most of these juveniles flee from officers when they become aware of their presence,” stated a GPD spokesperson Sgt. Mike Pobokhian. “In most cases, our officers do not give chase to minimize the risk of anyone getting hurt – including the riders who are usually inexperienced to be riding at such top speeds. In this particular case, only two riders were actually apprehended while the other four got away. However, we utilized the police helicopter to track the fleeing suspects and later located their bikes and impounded them.”

An electric bike (e-bike) is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor and battery. Bike companies have categorized the e-bikes into three levels: Class 1 and Class 2 have speeds that have a maximum of 20 mph; Class 3 e-bikes can reach speeds up to 28 mph.

E-motorcycles [e-motors] can reach speeds of 68 to 70 mph. These mini e-motors are not street legal; they are intended for private property only.

Helmets are required when riding an e-bike or e-motor.

“We have taken a proactive and enforcement-focused approach to addressing the illegal operation of e-motorcycles on city streets and in public parks,” said Pobokhian. “Our Traffic Bureau has attended specialized outside training related to e-motorcycle enforcement and has been actively sharing that expertise with patrol officers to ensure consistent and effective enforcement citywide. We have issued numerous citations, made arrests, and towed away several e-motorcycles.”

He added the most common age range the department

has seen illegally operating the e-bikes and e-motorcycles

is about 13 to 16 years old.

GPD did provide information to the Glendale City Council during its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

“Moving forward, we are developing a citywide public service announcement focused on e-bike safety and e-motorcycle laws. We also plan to collaborate with local schools and engage directly with students and parents to increase awareness, improve safety and ensure a clear understanding of the legal requirements,” said Pobokhian. “Our goal is to balance enforcement with education to promote public safety for riders, pedestrians and the community as a whole.”