CVTC Welcomes New Board, Holds First Meeting of the New Year

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC) held its first meeting of the new year on Thursday night, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library.

Chris Kilpatrick presented the results of the election held in November. Elected to the council were Jo Ann Stupakis and returning members Donna Libra and Harry Leon. They were sworn in as was the new executive board, which was elected by the sitting members of the council. A highlight of the evening was the swearing in of the new members and executive officers by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The executive board consists of Jeff Rodriquez, president, Daniel Kim, vice president, Donna Libra, treasurer, Jo Ann Stupakis, recording secretary and Kerri Lewin Bräutigam, corresponding secretary. Additional council members are Frida Baghdassarian, Chris Kilpatrick, Harry Leon and Dede Mueller.

Kilpatrick, representing the Land Use Committee, also briefed the crowded community room on the proposed development at the northwest corner of Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

“There are no new updates,” he said. To read the letter of recommendation by the council, visit https://thecvcouncil.com.

Glendale Community College President/Superintendent Dr. Ryan Corrner and Trustee Desirée Rabinov presented an update of the college, which included possible plans for the existing PDC and Citibank buildings in the 2300 block of Honolulu Avenue.

The meeting adjourned at 9 p.m.; the next meeting of the CVTC is planned for Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.