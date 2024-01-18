Senator Celebrates Community at Open House

By Mary O’KEEFE

State Senator Anthony Portantino hosted his annual Community Appreciation and Open House on Jan. 7 in the 100 block of North Artsakh Avenue in Glendale.

The event was a gathering of constituents who had questions on a variety of subjects, wanted to show their appreciation for the senator and what he’s done for State District 25 and/or just take time to say hello. Portantino and his family were there to meet and greet everyone.

Vivi’s Gourmet Cuisine from Van Nuys added a delicious taste with three types of empanadas. Boxes were filled with donated books as those who attended were asked to bring a book to donate to the senator’s book drive.

Photos by Mary O’KEEFE