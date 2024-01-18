Peace is Radical by Shepard Fairey at Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, and ReflectSpace Gallery

Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, and ReflectSpace Gallery present “Peace is Radical,” a solo exhibition by renowned street artist and activist Shepard Fairey.

“Peace is Radical” features works addressing a range of topics, including creative empowerment, the importance of democracy, race and gender equality, environmental justice and, of course, peace and harmony. Almost all of these art pieces utilize screen printing. This versatile graphic medium can be used to produce high-end art or multitudes of prints that can be disseminated liberally. Fairey uses screen printing in both ways and finds it to be an incredibly empowering and democratic medium. A section in the “Peace is Radical” exhibition will display a series of the screens he has used to print his art.

“I titled this show ‘Peace is Radical’ because humanity seems to be in a perpetual state of conflict. Peace requires us to pursue harmony with thoughtful vigilance,” said Fairey. “I’m a pacifist. I believe in solutions to disagreements that avoid violence. We are an intelligent species capable of cooperation and solving problems without violence. When I look at humanity in general, most people want to live in peace. The majority of my art focuses on issues of justice, and an outcome of improved justice is a more equal, fair and peaceful society. Through my art, I want to remind people of the equal humanity of all people, regardless of their race, religion, nation, or culture. There is no us versus them; there is only us.

“The goal of the art in ‘Peace is Radical’ is to encourage us to see ourselves in others, and to strive for health and peace for humanity and the planet that sustains us!”

Shepard Fairey has designed a limited-edition library card for Glendale Library, Arts & Culture that will be available at all Glendale Library branches through the run of the exhibit while supplies last.

“Peace is Radical” will be on view from Jan. 20 through April 14 at the ReflectSpace Gallery, inside Glendale Central Library located at 222 E. Harvard in Glendale. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ReflectSpace and PassageWay Galleries are curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan. Free parking with validation is available at the Marketplace parking structure located directly across from the Harvard entrance of Central Library.