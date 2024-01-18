A Sporting Open House at the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA

By on No Comment

Crescenta-Cañada YMCA staff members (from left) Kat Corona-Pilgrim and Lori Durbin greet open house guests on Saturday.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

The place to be on a chilly Saturday morning was the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA at 1930 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. On Jan. 13, at the facility’s annual open house, it was standing room only for parents in the basketball court. Dozens of their kids were dribbling, bouncing, shooting and tossing basketballs, showing off their skills to YMCA sports staff. The kids were already in the Y’s youth basketball program. Today they were being evaluated for placement into the appropriate team based on their skill levels.  

A festive entrance greeted visitors to the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA open house on Saturday.

More action was taking place in other areas of the Y. Besides the regulars on treadmills, stationary bikes and in the pool, some 200 potential Y members poked their heads into the various exercise rooms to see what was going on.  

Augustine Klint, 7, is ready to be evaluated for team placement in Youth Basketball at the Crescenta-Canada YMCA.

 

Kids show their stuff during team placement at the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA.

Along with basketball evaluations, much of the action was taking place off the lobby. A large athletic room was turned into a sort of community center where Y staff was available to describe the various fitness programs to anyone thinking of joining. For instance, a family plan for two adults plus children cost $100 to join and $132 per month thereafter.  An adult (26-64) plan cost $60 to join and $88 per month. All day on the day of the open house, a membership promotion was offered. Sign-ups for $20.24 for the first month of membership were being snapped up.  

Membership Administer Debbie Pile, left, explains the advantages of a Crescenta-Cañada YMCA membership to La Cañada resident Meiling Liao at the Y’s open house.

The Crescenta-Cañada YMCA is part of the three location YMCA of the Foothills. Financial assistance options allow accessibility for all. 

Crescenta-Cañada YMCA staff member Sofia Cervantes, left, describes the Y’s Adapted Aquatic Splash & Play program to Esther Chon who has a disabled son she would like in the program. The state championship trophy was won by the YMCA Dragons youth swim team.

   

 

A Sporting Open House at the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →