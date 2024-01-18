A Sporting Open House at the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA

By Ruth SOWBY

The place to be on a chilly Saturday morning was the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA at 1930 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. On Jan. 13, at the facility’s annual open house, it was standing room only for parents in the basketball court. Dozens of their kids were dribbling, bouncing, shooting and tossing basketballs, showing off their skills to YMCA sports staff. The kids were already in the Y’s youth basketball program. Today they were being evaluated for placement into the appropriate team based on their skill levels.

More action was taking place in other areas of the Y. Besides the regulars on treadmills, stationary bikes and in the pool, some 200 potential Y members poked their heads into the various exercise rooms to see what was going on.

Along with basketball evaluations, much of the action was taking place off the lobby. A large athletic room was turned into a sort of community center where Y staff was available to describe the various fitness programs to anyone thinking of joining. For instance, a family plan for two adults plus children cost $100 to join and $132 per month thereafter. An adult (26-64) plan cost $60 to join and $88 per month. All day on the day of the open house, a membership promotion was offered. Sign-ups for $20.24 for the first month of membership were being snapped up.

The Crescenta-Cañada YMCA is part of the three location YMCA of the Foothills. Financial assistance options allow accessibility for all.