Luncheon Recognizes Youth Supporters

Local organizations lauded by Glendale Rotary Noon Club, given financial support.

By Mary O’KEEFE

At a luncheon last week the Glendale Rotary Noon Club made presentations to various organizations that support the youth of the community. Their generous contributions were especially appreciated this year because, across the board, non-profit organizations have faced a lack of traditional fundraising due to the pandemic. The Rotary Noon Club gave each organization a “helping hand” that is so needed because, although COVID may have forced a lot of events to be canceled, the need in the community continues to grow.

President of the Rotary Noon Club, Angela Berberyan, opened the luncheon event by welcoming everyone and thanking them for their support.

“As some of you may know we have been serving the community of Glendale for the past 100 years,” she said. She added the club plans to celebrate its centennial in 2022, hopefully by hosting an in-person event. The club raises funds throughout the year to support local organizations and programs. One of their biggest – and most popular – fundraisers is the Cars for Cops and Kids car show held at Verdugo Park.

The car show was started by Glendale Rotary Noon Club and spearheaded by retired Glendale police officer Oscar Rodriguez and Edwin Voskanian. It began in 2017 but has seen substantial growth over the years.

Voskanian, a member of the Club, is the chair of the event and shared a few statistics of the show’s growth.

“In 2017 the project generated [about] $9,700; in 2018 it was [about] $37,000; in 2019 just over $34,000; and in 2021 just over $67,000,” Voskanian stated.

Each year the cars on display are divided into categories. Last year the display included muscle cars, domestic classics, European classics, exotics, special interest vehicles and hot rods. There were four awards given for best vehicles on display. The event had over 240 cars in attendance and about a thousand people attended, according to Voskanian.

Before the presentations were made, Berberyan spoke of the rules that govern the Rotary Club, which includes its “four-way test”: 1) Is it truth? 2) Is it fair to all concerned? 3) Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“These are the rules [to live by] every day. We actually do this [work] 365 days a year, every year, and we will continue to do this because that is who we are,” she said.

She called the Rotary Noon Club a “hidden treasure” in the city.

“We do what needs to be done to support our youth,” she said.

The financial awards for organizations ranged from $2,500 to $10,000. The recipients included the Glendale Police Officers Association, Cops for Kids. This program supports families in need of extra support especially during the holidays. The police, staff and volunteers bring Christmas trees to families one week and in the following weeks bring them gifts, food and other support. They continue that support throughout the year as well.

Funds were given to the Glendale Police Foundation and Glendale Police Dept. youth program, which funds the Explorer program.

“The Explorer program [cadets] do a lot,” said Officer Jose Gutierrez. “This program is put together for teens from 14 to 17. It is one of the last places that we are really able to find good candidates for police officers.”

It is also a program that helps kids with organizational skills and discipline.

The Glendale Unified School District received a check that was earmarked for its programs supporting healthy families, mental health and those families that are homeless. Superintendent Vivian Ekchian told the audience the money would be put to good use in support of children and their families. She spoke of how the pandemic has been difficult for many students and how this support from the community helps.

“We can’t do this work alone,” said Dr. Ilin Magran, GUSD director of Student Wellness Services.

She added the district is helping 175 foster and homeless students, as well as hundreds of other students grappling with mental health issues.

The Glendale Youth Alliance was another recipient. For the past 30 years the Glendale Youth Alliance offered youth employment programs including case management training, said Karineh Grigorian of the GYA.

Additionally, Glendale Parks and Recreation received funding for its youth and family programs, GPD received funding for an officers and staff appreciation luncheon and Glendale Fire Dept. received funds to restart its fire Explorer program.

And STRTP (Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Program) was given support for its programs Guiding our Youth and For the Future. The organization has been working with those in need for about 20 years. It offers short-term residential therapy for California children who are wards of the state. Many times these children are dealing with extensive trauma including sexual exploitation. This money will help these programs continue to offer positive solutions.

The Rotary Noon Club has several sponsors to thank including Pacific BMW, Glendale Adventist Health, Bergh Orthodontics, Sam and Grace Carvajal, Gharibian Law, Elizabeth Manasserian, Shirvanian Law Firm, Larry Tyson, 3B Auto Brokers and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital.