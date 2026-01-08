City of Burbank’s ‘All Paws On Deck’ Visited By Rose Parade Fans

By Ruth SOWBY

For three days beginning Jan. 3, the award-winning City of Burbank Tournament of Roses Parade float was on public display on the corner of Glenoaks Boulevard and Olive Avenue in Burbank. Visitors flocked to the float that won the Rose Parade theme award, “The Magic in Teamwork.” Burbank’s float featured “a misfit crew of animated animals that set sail together,” according to float designer Dave Lowe.

Robert Hutt, V.P. Administration for the Burbank Tournament of Roses, was on hand each day to answer visitors’ questions.

He explained, “A forever home with a loving family” was what the animal crew was after. Included on the float was a peg-legged rabbit, a one-eyed dog and a turtle wearing Brussels sprouts. Shows every odd hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. demonstrated character animation and original music.

The float was a special tribute to Burbank Police K9 Spike, recently killed in the line of duty. The Cannon Dog, spewing flames and smoke, wore a spiked collar and bone-shaped dog tag honoring Spike’s service. Burbank residents Don Waller and Kim Lavery took plenty of photos.

“We saw the float when we drove by,” said Lavery.

After the public display and under police escort the float will be driven to its construction site in Burbank where volunteers will take the float apart. First, they will get rid of the Brussels sprouts that “are starting to smell a little,” said Hutt.

The flowers will go to green waste, the flowers that were glued on will be trashed and some of the characters will be saved for a Burbank community parade later in the year.