California Schools Scramble to Respond to Omicron

By Justin HAGER

California schools are scrambling to respond to a rapidly growing outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Spurred by the arrival of the omicron variant, LA County reported more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day for the past week, the largest number of new cases since vaccines became available to the public almost one year ago.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles County Public Health officials issued new protocols for reopening the more than 3,000 public and private K-12 schools in LA County. The protocols require upgraded surgical-style or higher-level PPE masks for all staff; masks for all outdoor activities except when eating or drinking; and COVID-19 testing for anyone who has had close contact with a COVID-infected person prior to returning to campus, regardless of vaccination or booster status. Previous requirements allowed close contacts to return without a test if they were fully vaccinated and did not show any symptoms of infection. The updated protocols also strongly recommend, but do not require, students to wear upgraded masks and for all eligible staff and students to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in addition to their primary vaccine series.

In addition to the county health guidance, individual school districts have implemented their own requirements and recommendations. LAUSD, the nation’s second largest school district, ordered coronavirus tests for all students and staff before they return from winter break. Both Glendale Unified and Burbank Unified held special meetings this week to consider delaying the reopening of schools. Although both districts ultimately decided against the delay, district officials did take action to increase testing and additional preventive measures.

At a special meeting on Tuesday night GUSD implemented a requirement for all students and staff to be tested before returning from break. Officials said that any type of FDA- approved test would be accepted, including at-home tests, as the requirement is self-reported and honor system based. Home tests are hard to come by in Southern California with many stores reporting short supplies or having no tests at all, but GUSD officials have dramatically increased testing opportunities to try and meet the demand. Testing is now available at the district office every day this week, including rapid testing on Saturday and Sunday, to ensure students receive their results prior to the beginning of classes. Additionally, Crescenta Valley, Hoover, and Glendale high schools are all offering testing on Friday and Saturday, with Friday’s scheduled PCR tests changed to rapid tests to ensure timely results. GUSD officials did not make any changes to vaccine or booster requirements but did strongly encourage students and staff to get boosted prior to their return.

Unfortunately, for many students the effects of the omicron variant were already felt even before they returned to class. Tuesday night’s scheduled soccer and basketball matchups between CVHS and Hoover were canceled due to COVID concerns, La Cañada High School postponed golf tryouts, Burbank High School canceled baseball practice, and the CIF Southern Section postponed this weekend’s scheduled competitive cheer championships after 30% of the squads were forced to withdraw due to COVID outbreaks.

Colleges are facing similar challenges with most of the University of California campuses returning to temporary remote learning for the first week or two of classes. Many are also requiring negative coronavirus tests for students to return to dorms. UCLA and the Pac-12 faced a particularly expensive consequence of COVID after they were forced to pull out of the 2021 Holiday Bowl, missing out on the chance for their share of a $6.5-million prize. While the Tournament of Roses Parade and Bowl game continued as scheduled, many of the indoor events were canceled, which will undoubtedly have some effect on the $198 million economic impact of the juggernaut event. Even Glendale Community College, which managed to complete its entire fall athletic schedule without any cancellations and only one postponement, was forced to delay its Western State Athletic Conference opener until next Monday. Associate Dean of Athletics Chris Cicuto said that its been “a wild ride” with 98% of student athletes testing negative but continued and repeated disruptions to practice and training schedules leading the Western States Athletic Conference to postpone all but one of the scheduled conference openers this week.

