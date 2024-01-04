Annual Tree Lot Ends with a Strong Finish at the Y

Neighbors, friends and family came to support the tree lot at the YMCA of the Foothills this year buying over 1,400 trees and making a direct impact on the Y’s teen programming. Each tree purchased supports the young adults’ growth and potential. Funds from the tree lot allow the Y to provide financial assistance to those interested in participating in the Y’s Model United Nations, PILOTs and Youth & Government programs. This year’s tree lot, in partnership with J’s Maids, Gomez Landscaping and Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, raised over $235,000, making 2023 one of the most successful years in its 59 years of hosting the traditional annual event.

The YMCA Tree Lot brought the Christmas spirit to the Foothills community since 1964. Carl Meseck, a young YMCA professional who went on to become the CEO of the Glendale Y and became known as “Mr. Snowman” for his love of Christmas trees, developed the program as a creative way to raise funds and bring Christmas cheer to his community. Fifty-nine years later, Meseck is still stirring up that holiday wonder in the hundreds of guests who come to visit the lot and continue to make tree lot part of their annual Christmas tradition.

“Our daughter went to college this year and she’s not home yet. We wanted to take a photo and text it to her because she was bummed … she was missing out on joining us this year at tree lot,” said a local parent and Y supporter as she asked Y staff to capture a photo of her seated next to her husband in the tree lot sleigh.

One of the three areas of impact the Y serves is youth development with the intent of empowering young people to reach their full potential through education and leadership. Those greeting and assisting tree lot guests were local high school students in the Y’s Youth in Business program and Youth and Government delegates all gaining business management skills during their shifts.