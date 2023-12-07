NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER

The Chamber board is celebrating a successful (and fun) mixer held on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains and hosted by CV Weekly. In addition to enjoying great food (provided by Gail’s Gourmet a go go) and drink, our members were able to vote on a slate of officers and directors. In addition to naming me president, for the next year our new vice president is Robert Manciero, secretary is Donna Libra and treasurer is Molly Shelton. Our board retains the expertise of Mike Baldwin, Rev. Beverly Craig, Craig Fisher and Steve Pierce as directors.

The Chamber is now preparing for a huge rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the parking lot of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. (enter on Cross Street). I’ve seen some of the items up for sale and they will make wonderful gifts! I hope you take time to stop by.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Chamber is planning a bingo game! Of course, sponsors are needed (as are players). Please pencil in Jan. 27 on your calendar and plan to make your way to the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. for a night of fun (and hopefully some money, too!). As plans are firmed up details will be in this newspaper.

On behalf of the entire CV Chamber of Commerce, we hope you have a wonderful, joyful and relaxed holiday season.

Robin Goldsworthy, President

CV Chamber of Commerce