Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce

‘Tis the Season to Shop Local

As we enter December with full hearts, ready to finish our holiday shopping, we must remember that many of our Montrose shops are owned and operated by local families and they need our collective love and support this holiday season. As the quote states, “Behind every small business is a family.” It is these same local businesses that support our local events, schools and causes. Now it is our turn to really show them our support this holiday season. If there is an item that you are looking for online, shoot us an email or give us a call and we will help you locate it at one of our local shops! MVCC@MontroseChamber.org, (818) 249-7171

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. – Toys for Tots Holiday Mixer hosted by the Glendale Area Schools Credit Union in their parking lot. Bring a new unwrapped toy to donate and the MVCC will deliver it to the Toys for Tots drop off location in Pasadena. Dress code: your ugliest Christmas sweater!

Thursday, Dec. 9 at noon – Ribbon cutting ceremony for Strut Fitness Center and La Cañada PrintSmith at 1111 Foothill Blvd. La Cañada.

Stay safe, be well and please keep supporting local businesses because “when you support a small business, you’re supporting a dream.”

Mavil Aghadjanian

MVCC Executive Director