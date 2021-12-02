Announcing Our 2021 Recognition Awards

It’s time to announce our selections for the 2021 Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce Recognition Awards. In a community where so many individuals, organizations and businesses do so much to enhance our daily lives, it was not a simple task to finalize the list of those we wish to recognize.

Our 2021 Recognition Award selections are:

Don Carpenter Award: Mary O’Keefe; Woman of the Year: Monica Ordubegian; Man of the Year: Mike Shaar; Volunteer of the Year: Rebecca Johnson; Educator of the Year: Dr. Vivian Ekchian; Business of the Year: J’s Maids; Organization of the Year: Early Rodders; Beautification Award: Catalina Paints; Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department: Deputy Wilson Schlamme; California Highway Patrol: Officer Jonathan Boyd; Glendale Police Department: Officer Varooj Karibyan; Los Angeles County Firefighter of the Year: Firefighter Specialist Paramedic Marc Beddawi.

Congratulations to each of our awardees! They will be recognized and honored at our Recognition Awards banquet on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Glendale Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale. The event is open to the public but reservations are required. Entry is $65 per person that includes a sit-down dinner at 7 p.m. Please contact our Chamber office or Chamber website for information or to place your reservation.

It was a spectacular mixer!

On Nov. 18 the Chamber hosted an incredibly successful mixer event at RestoKleen Restoration Services. Owner Hamlet Ghazanian, along with his wife Jackie who prepared some amazing food dishes and displays and office manager Sera Gorgorian, provided us with an evening and mixer event to remember.

RestoKleen provides round the clock, 24/7, water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage recovery and mold removal, as well as disinfecting services, to residential and commercial property owners and property management companies. It is located at 3600 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. We are proud to have RestoKleen Restoration Services as a part of our Chamber family.

Welcome to our latest Chamber Member:

We welcome The Impact Foundation-LA to our Chamber family. Victoria and Michael Malone have created this non-profit foundation in remembrance of and in honor of their son Chace Taylor Malone.

Some Dates to Remember and Save:

Looking ahead: On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 it’s our Chamber Installation Luncheon/Mary Pinola Crescenta Valley Chamber Education Fund presentations at the Chevy Chase Country Club. Then on Saturday, April 30, 2022 our spectacular Hometown Country Fair returns to Crescenta Valley Park. And finally, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 is our annual 5K Run at Crescenta Valley Park. There will be more events during 2022; our scholarship golf tournament at Scholl Canyon, our classic fun-filled poker event, our vendor “live” silent auction and mixers will be held throughout the year. Keep informed by visiting our Chamber website, www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Emergency Preparedness Tip for December:

December is the month to clean debris from roof gutters, especially after the recent winds, and to clear debris from attic vent screens. It is also the month to install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups. Gather supplies, including extra batteries, and battery powered lights and lamps in case you are stranded at home for days with power.

Our Purpose:

The purpose of the CV Chamber of Commerce and our activities is to support our Crescenta Valley community and the Chamber business membership. One of those Chamber members is Ace Hardware of La Crescenta, located at 3100 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta. Store manager Lawrence Stuart and his team of experts are available to assist you with personal service and quality products. Check them out in person or through the website: www.westlakehardware.com/store/ace-hardware-la-crescenta/.

CV Chamber Membership Opportunities: If you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business, or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a CV Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

