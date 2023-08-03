NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER

Changes at CV Chamber

In July we saw some changes at the CV Chamber of Commerce. A new interim president was named – longtime secretary Robin Goldsworthy took the reins as leader of this auspicious group. Robert Manciero accepted the role of vice president and Donna Libra is now secretary. These changes are in effect until November when the entire CV Chamber membership will be voting on permanent members of the executive board. Craig Fisher remains the group’s treasurer and Mike Baldwin continues his role as honorary mayor. They, too, will be voted on in November. Our Chamber members have a responsibility to cast their votes for officers and will be reminded in October and November when the date to vote is decided upon. We also have some new board members who will help steer our Chamber into the future.

Next week, Aug. 10, the Crescenta Valley Lions Club is hosting a networking mixer for the Chamber. The mixer is being held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the iconic St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. The CV Lions is a dynamic civic organization that is always looking for ways to help those in need. In fact, the CV Lions is having a food drive this Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Luke’s that will benefit the Bailey Center of Tujunga. For a complete list of desired items, visit their Facebook page.

On Aug. 10 the networking mixer will feature drinks, music and barbecue food! The cost for Chamber members is $15. Non-Chamber members pay $20; however, those who sign up for a residential or business Chamber membership on that day will gain access to the mixer for free!

Mixers are a great way for local residents and businesses to get to know each other, find out what services are available and learn about those who support this community. We are proud that the CV Lions want to promote the Chamber and their organization by hosting a mixer. Those interested in learning more about hosting a networking mixer are invited to contact the Chamber’s executive director Rachelle Miller at info@crescentavalleychamber.org or by calling (818) 248-4957.

We at the Chamber are in the process of reevaluating our role in the community and, specifically, within the business community. While we understand the importance of providing a valuable service, we also understand that our role in that service may have changed over the years. Consequently, we are exploring what it is that we do and how we can better address the needs of our members.

Among those organizations we are a part of is the Mary Pinola Educational Endowment Fund. The Endowment Fund provides donations to schools and community organizations for educational programs.

We are also involved in the Business Expo, which will be returning in 2024. This event is an opportunity for local businesses and residents to get an in-depth look at the variety of services offered here in the foothills. This is an exciting event that we are thrilled to see return in 2024.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the visibility that a Chamber ribbon cutting brings to a business. What a terrific way to launch a successful business or celebrate a business anniversary!

Is there something you’d like to see from your local CV Chamber of Commerce? If so, feel free to email info@crescentavalleychamber.org or call (818) 248-4957.

Until next month, keep cool and don’t forget to calendar Aug. 5 and Aug. 10 on your calendar!

Robin Goldsworthy, Interim President

CV Chamber of Commerce